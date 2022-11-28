Using Google Maps Is Suddenly Much Harder in Some Cars

While the touch input is the preferred way of interacting with Android Auto, Google’s application can also work on head units where the control is provided through a knob or a rotary dial.
While at first glance it may sound pretty difficult to get used to such an input method, a knob is actually pretty easy to use, as the cursor on the screen makes everything rather straightforward.
But as it turns out, this isn’t always the case, or at least, not when using Google Maps on Android Auto.
One of the most recent Android Auto updates seems to turn the whole thing into a rather frustrating experience, as the cursor goes missing in Google Maps after clicking on anything the first time.
Several users have confirmed this is happening in their cars as well, and right now, the only workaround seems to be toggling to another app and then returning to Android Auto to restore the knob control in Google Maps.
“A recent update has caused the cursor in Google Maps to disappear once I click on anything. If I click on the search bar, my recent locations load infinitely, and it does not work. The only way to get my cursor back is to pull down on my knob to take the focus from Google Maps to my secondary app and then push the knob back up. I must do this after every selection to get a cursor,” one user explains on the forums.
At this point, Google is yet to acknowledge the problem, but if you’re certain a specific update is causing the whole thing, the easiest way to bring things back to normal is theoretically a downgrade to the last version that worked. To do this on Android Auto, just download the APK installers from this page and install an older version manually on your device.
