Skoda Enyaq vRS UK Pricing Confirmed, Prepare at Least £52,670

After its grand reveal in October 2022, the Skoda Enyaq vRS now has a price tag in the United Kingdom. The performance-oriented crossover is £52,670 on the road, which means $63,935 at current exchange rates.
What are you getting for your money? Alternatively badged RS in other markets, the vRS features the largest battery available. The 82-kWh pack boasts a net capacity of 77 kWh and a driving range of 321 miles (516.7 kilometers) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.
Twin motors – one for each axle – deliver up to 299 ps and 460 Nm of torque on full song. That’s 295 horsepower and 339 pound-feet, which is more than adequate for a compact-sized crossover twinned with the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron. Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, with MEB standing for modular electric drive matrix in German, the Enyaq vRS further boasts Traction Mode, a driving mode that offers constant all-wheel drive at speeds no higher than 12 mph (19 kph).
Gifted with bespoke chassis tuning, the range-topping variant of the Enyaq sits a bit closer to the ground thanks to its performance-oriented suspension. Progressive steering also needs to be mentioned, along with a top speed of 111 miles per hour (make that 178.6 kilometers per hour). Sprinting to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) takes 6.5 clicks.
No fewer than 131 light-emitting diodes illuminate the Crystal Face grille. Gloss-black grille surrounds are joined by gloss-black window trim and lettering on the liftgate. The Enyaq vRS can be charged to 80 percent in 36 minutes when connected to a 150-kW charger. Charging to 100 percent from the standard 7.2-kW wallbox charger takes approximately 13 hours.
When it comes to extras, two really stand out. For starters, the optional heat pump boosts efficiency by using less energy to heat and air condition the interior. Dynamic Chassis Control comes on a close second. DCC works by adjusting the damping for improved ride quality or road holding.
