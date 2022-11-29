Skoda Will Launch Three All-New EVs by 2026, More to Follow in Subsequent Years

Skoda has reconfirmed its environmental commitment for 2030, and the Czech marque also announced some of its objectives for the following years. Among those, the brand has announced three new all-electric models by 2026.
On top of the three all-new EVs planned by 2026, the Volkswagen subsidiary from the Czech Republic will also add more new models in subsequent years, and most of those will be electric. According to Skoda, the share of EVs in the brand's European sales will rise to more than 70 percent by 2030, which means that it will continue to launch new or refreshed models with internal combustion engines in subsequent years.
Skoda also wants to achieve the maximum possible CO2 emissions reduction for its production cycle. The firm's Indian plants will be CO2-neutral in 2025, while one of its Czech plants, Vrchlabí, has already achieved this objective at the end of 2020. The other two Skoda factories in the Czech Republic have until 2030 to become CO2-neutral, as well.
In the case of the Vrchlabí plant, since 2019, all the waste from the production process gets recycled either thermally or materially. The other two Skoda factories in the Czech Republic, Kvasiny and Mlada Boleslav, have been doing the same since the beginning of 2020, so they do not have any waste from the manufacturing process.
Other measures meant to reduce the environmental impact of production involve using an innovative solution to apply one of the four layers of paint significantly thinner than before without affecting quality or durability. According to Skoda, that move alone will save 720 tons of paint per year in the brand's production plants.
Recycling is also a big part of this goal, and Skoda has managed to have recyclable and reusable materials making up over 95 percent of a vehicle's weight. In the case of the Octavia, one third of the raw materials used today to make one come from recycled materials. This included steel, aluminum, glass, plastics, and even insulating materials.
It is worth noting that not all parts used in a vehicle get to be recycled again as raw materials for other vehicles, but the idea is to prevent those components from reaching a landfill or having a single-use cycle.
