Skoda Enyaq iV vRS Has a Quirky Name, Also Same 295 EV Ponies as the Coupe RS iV

It should be easy to understand why people might be thrown off the curve by the numerous versions and nameplates using VW Group MEB's platform. But come on, why do it within the same brand?
So, the modular electric architecture can span far and wide, as it is already in use by models from the Audi, Seat, Skoda, and Volkswagen brands. But the Mladá Boleslav-based Czech automaker is trying to get the confusion to all-new levels, or perhaps its employees got confounded during the pre-launch briefing for this new EV version.
Anyway, remember how Skoda’s feisty versions carry either the vRS or simpler RS branding, probably depending on the whims of the company’s corner-office honchos? Well, Skoda is deepening the plot even further with the introduction of the latest, more sustainable sporty version. But first, another call back to the recently introduced, fully electric Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS iV, a battery-powered five-door coupe-SUV with 220 kW (299 ps or 295 hp) on tap.
That was officially dubbed as a “car so fun to drive, you’ll never want to hand over the keys.” Well, no worries if you have egotistical tendencies, as now the significant other can double the adventure with the regular Skoda Enyaq iV vRS! Well, as if it wasn’t enough their Enyaq moniker is hard to pronounce.
Now we also must remember that an Enyaq iV vRS and Coupe RS iV are just facets of the same series. After we agree that Skoda might never settle on one designation or the other, let us check out the highlights. Well, those are basically the same as for the coupe-SUV version, including the 30-second max power of 295 hp, maximum torque of 460 Nm (339 lb-ft), plus AWD and dual-motor configuration.
Even the performance credentials are mirrored, with both capable of hitting a maximum speed of 111 mph (180 kph) after sprinting to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.5 seconds. So, what else is new? Not much, frankly, but they do have a big press release for everyone to check out (embedded below).
Anyway, remember how Skoda’s feisty versions carry either the vRS or simpler RS branding, probably depending on the whims of the company’s corner-office honchos? Well, Skoda is deepening the plot even further with the introduction of the latest, more sustainable sporty version. But first, another call back to the recently introduced, fully electric Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS iV, a battery-powered five-door coupe-SUV with 220 kW (299 ps or 295 hp) on tap.
That was officially dubbed as a “car so fun to drive, you’ll never want to hand over the keys.” Well, no worries if you have egotistical tendencies, as now the significant other can double the adventure with the regular Skoda Enyaq iV vRS! Well, as if it wasn’t enough their Enyaq moniker is hard to pronounce.
Now we also must remember that an Enyaq iV vRS and Coupe RS iV are just facets of the same series. After we agree that Skoda might never settle on one designation or the other, let us check out the highlights. Well, those are basically the same as for the coupe-SUV version, including the 30-second max power of 295 hp, maximum torque of 460 Nm (339 lb-ft), plus AWD and dual-motor configuration.
Even the performance credentials are mirrored, with both capable of hitting a maximum speed of 111 mph (180 kph) after sprinting to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.5 seconds. So, what else is new? Not much, frankly, but they do have a big press release for everyone to check out (embedded below).