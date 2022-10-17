The Skoda Fabia RS Is Back, Albeit as a Rally Car

The RS moniker is back in the Skoda Fabia family with the unveiling of the all-new Fabia RS Rally2. Like its name implies, this is the rallying version of the supermini, developed by Skoda Motorsport from scratch, and featuring many optimizations over it.
Boasting enhanced aerodynamics, the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 has a swollen-up design, with bigger fenders, and bumpers. The hood is more aggressive, there is a scoop mounted on the roof, and a big wing at the back, made of carbon fiber, said to significantly improve the downforce.
Finished in Mamba Green, which kind of reminds of other RS models in Skoda’s family, such as the Octavia RS and Enyaq Coupe RS iV, the rally car also has optimized weight distribution, LED lights at both ends, and rally-spec wheels, wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires with yellow branding. Partially visible in the pictures dropped by Skoda, the cockpit is very basic, and features the mandatory roll cage and bucket seats with safety harnesses.
“In developing the Fabia RS Rally2, we applied all the experience we gained with its successful predecessor. We optimized every detail. At the same time, we could build on a perfect new base from the new Fabia production model, and take advantage of the improved balance and highly efficient aerodynamics,” said the chief of Skoda Motorsport, Michal Hrabanek. “We are proud that together, we have managed to improve the most successful rally vehicle in its category even further.”
Powering it is a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine that has 1.6 liters in displacement. Based on the 2.0-liter gasoline unit from the EA888 series, it develops around 287 hp (291 ps / 214 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque, the Czech automaker says. The racer has a 21.8–gallon (82.5-liter) fuel tank made of impact-resistant rubber, with new venting safety valve, in accordance with the FIA regulations, and is ready for the WRC.
