The Subcompact Crossover You Probably Forgot Existed Is Getting a Facelift

You are excused if you forgot about the Skoda Kamiq, as it’s not offered in the United States, but if you’re still somewhat interested in it, then you should stick around, as it is getting a mid-cycle refresh.
Set to replace the current iteration, which entered production at the Mlada Boleslav factory in the Czech Republic three years ago, the facelifted Skoda Kamiq will feature updated design, some tweaks inside, and maybe enhanced technology and safety gear.
Starting on the outside, the latest scooped prototype, which was spotted testing in the Alps by our spy photographers, had its front and rear ends under wraps, and it was towing a trailer. Don’t let the vinyl stickers trick you, as it will still have the split-lighting signature. The grille was updated, and we can see new air intakes in the bumper.
The tailgate does not seem to have been changed at all, but the taillights are all-new. The same can be said about the rear bumper too, which appears to sport a slightly cleaner design. Unless they are provisional, the reflectors were repositioned from right below the taillights, to the middle of the bumper. You can expect new wheels and colors to complete the makeover on the outside.
Our man with the cam couldn’t get close enough to capture a few pics of the interior, but zooming in on one image reveals the same dashboard panel, with the tablet-like infotainment system sitting in the middle. Nonetheless, the screen, or at least the software, could be new.
For the most part, the engine lineup is expected to carry over from the current Kamiq, but that doesn’t mean that some units will not be upgraded. However, details about it are inexistent at this point, so, before rounding it off, we will remind you that the facelifted Kamiq will likely be a 2023 model.
