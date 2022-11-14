Skoda's Peer-to-Peer Car-Sharing Platform HoppyGo Had Its Most Successful Season So Far

Car-sharing platforms are becoming increasingly popular. They provide a more sustainable way of mobility and can help reduce traffic in urban areas, among other benefits. HoppyGo is a peer-to-peer car-sharing platform created by Skoda Auto Digilab – this year, it had the most successful season to date.
HoppyGo has been connecting car owners with renters since it was founded in 2018. The platform is especially popular in Central and Eastern Europe – it’s currently operating in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia. The number of users registered on the platform rose to 180,000. This year, 20,000 new registrations were recorded in the Czech Republic, 5,500 in Poland, and 3,300 in Slovakia. A significant driver for this growth could be customer fulfillment. Satisfaction with the vehicles provided sits at 4.96 out of a maximum of 5 points, and vehicle owner satisfaction is on a similar level.
The peak season this year was from July to October. Compared to the same period in 2021, HoppyGo generated 38% higher revenues. In October, almost 1,000 rentals took place, 22% more than last year. Moreover, private providers who offered their cars on the platform earned an average of 20,540 CZK ($873 or €845) in the peak season.
Robin Švarícek, HoppyGo’s CEO, said, “The last few months have once again shown that peer-to-peer car sharing is becoming increasingly popular, especially during the summer. In addition to business trips, people are taking more and more excursions and holiday trips with a rented vehicle. HoppyGo offers its customers the opportunity and flexibility to use exactly the vehicle they need at any given time.”
So, how does it work? If you’re a car owner looking to share your vehicle, you must register it and verify the stored data. If you’re looking to rent a car, you can make a booking through HoppyGo’s smartphone app or website. One of the most popular models on the platform is the Skoda Fabia, and the most rented EV is the Skoda Enyaq iV. Skoda Auto allows you to test drive the vehicles for up to 4 days.
Skoda Auto Digilab has also developed other services, such as BeRider, an electric scooter-sharing platform, or Uniqway, which deals with student car sharing. Moreover, KLIQ provides fleet car sharing, and Citymove is a mobility app.
