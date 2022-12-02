New Update, New Headaches: Android Auto Not Feeling Well After Highly Anticipated Release

If you’ve been part of the Android Auto world for more than a week or so, you probably know already that every little change that you make on your phone can potentially break down the app.
Of course, this raises serious questions regarding Android Auto’s reliability, but at the end of the day, not even the updates released by Google itself are a guarantee that everything would be working just fine.
Something similar showed up in September and is still plaguing some Android Auto devices, unfortunately, with no fix currently on the radar.
The release of an MIUI update for Xiaomi devices broke down Android Auto completely, as the app is no longer starting regardless of the car where it should run. This keeps occurring as long as the same Xiaomi device running MIUI 13 or newer is being used to power the Android Auto experience, and users explained on the official forums that none of the generic workarounds produced an improvement.
At this point, whoever tries to connect a Xiaomi phone running MIUI 13 to an Android Auto-capable head unit only charges their mobile device, as the app fails to launch.
Since September when the glitch surfaced for the first time, the affected users out there have been trying all the typical fixes that are available in the Android Auto world, including the downgrade to an earlier release. Again, this failed to generate any improvement, as the culprit appears to be the operating system update that Xiaomi shipped to its devices.
Now here’s Google’s response.
The company started looking into reports shortly after the problem was discovered in September, and in early October, it requested phone logs to look into the whole thing more thoroughly. A Google community specialist says the Android Auto team was unable to reproduce the glitch on internal devices, so additional information from users is required to figure out what’s happening.
Most recently, a Xiaomi user says they received new details on the current phase of the investigation, with the Android Auto team claiming that the app isn’t the one to blame for the connectivity problems. As it turns out, Google has reached out to Xiaomi to look into the matter, so right now, the phone maker itself is apparently the one you should reach out to for guidance on how to fix Android Auto.
Needless to say, there’s absolutely no information as to when a full fix could be released, so Xiaomi customers have no other option than to wait until the patch lands. In the meantime, if you haven’t already installed MIUI on your device, waiting for a little bit longer might be a good idea if you typically use Android Auto behind the wheel.
