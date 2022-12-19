New Waze Update Released With the Change So Many People Were Waiting For

A new Waze update is now available for download on the iPhone (therefore being aimed at CarPlay users as well), and this time, the changelog includes something pretty important for the overall navigation experience.
First and foremost, if you used Waze at least once, you probably know already that the voice guidance the app comes with is an essential part of the way it works.
Because Waze is supposed to keep you fully up-to-date with what’s happening on the road, the integrated digital voice offers warnings on speed traps, floods, and broken traffic lights whenever another driver submits such a report.
At the same time, this voice provides navigation guidance to reach your destination, so at the end of the day, there’s a lot of chatter in the car when running the Google-owned app.
Many drivers who installed Waze on their iPhones, however, noticed recently that the audio guidance changes in the middle of the drive, sometimes becoming rather creepy. This happened only on iPhones and CarPlay, and based on user reports, only the Jane mode was impacted.
Fortunately, the parent company got the message pretty quickly, so the new version that’s now live on the App Store comes to resolve the whole thing.
Waze 4.90, which can be downloaded right now on the supported iPhones, ensures that the voice directions remain stable throughout the drive, the changelog reveals, so the creepy mode should no longer be activated all of a sudden.
Other than that, this new version is a rather minor release that doesn’t seem to include any other notable changes. Most likely, further bug fixes and minor polishing are also part of this update, but Waze hasn’t provided any information on this front.
You can find Waze 4.90 on the App Store, and given the fix mentioned above, you should download and install it as soon as possible.
Because Waze is supposed to keep you fully up-to-date with what’s happening on the road, the integrated digital voice offers warnings on speed traps, floods, and broken traffic lights whenever another driver submits such a report.
At the same time, this voice provides navigation guidance to reach your destination, so at the end of the day, there’s a lot of chatter in the car when running the Google-owned app.
Many drivers who installed Waze on their iPhones, however, noticed recently that the audio guidance changes in the middle of the drive, sometimes becoming rather creepy. This happened only on iPhones and CarPlay, and based on user reports, only the Jane mode was impacted.
Fortunately, the parent company got the message pretty quickly, so the new version that’s now live on the App Store comes to resolve the whole thing.
Waze 4.90, which can be downloaded right now on the supported iPhones, ensures that the voice directions remain stable throughout the drive, the changelog reveals, so the creepy mode should no longer be activated all of a sudden.
Other than that, this new version is a rather minor release that doesn’t seem to include any other notable changes. Most likely, further bug fixes and minor polishing are also part of this update, but Waze hasn’t provided any information on this front.
You can find Waze 4.90 on the App Store, and given the fix mentioned above, you should download and install it as soon as possible.