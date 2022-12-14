New Waze Feature Confirmed, Google Maps Feeling Vintage Once Again

Waze is an app that’s continuously evolving, and one of the best things about the whole thing is that some of the updates are developed based on user feedback.
This makes sense after all. Waze itself is a community-driven app, as the crowdsourcing engine, which allows users to contribute with traffic reports, is what sets it apart from the rest of the navigation apps out there.
However, as a company owned by Google, nobody would be surprised if Waze decides to do things just the way it wants. And yet, some features are suggested by the large community of users, so at the end of the day, Waze is just trying to align its direction with the expectations of the people running it.
One of the new features that are coming to Waze appears to be a screen displaying personal statistics. The team working on the app confirmed not a long time ago that “we plan to work on having a personal statistics [sic] of the routes taken,” but of course, given this feature is still on the roadmap, no other information has been shared. The feature request called for tidbits like the time spent driving per day, the average Waze error for the provided ETAs, the number of reports sent in the app, and so on.
A few weeks ago, Waze also confirmed that it plans to introduce trip statistics for the navigation provided by the app, so most likely, this is something different that may not necessarily be displayed when the journey ends but rather on a separate screen within the app.
One thing is certain though: Waze is working on several big updates for the app, whereas its number one rival is focusing on a direction that’s not necessarily related to navigation. The latest big update that Google Maps received on this front was the support for eco-friendly routes, and while it does come in handy, it’s just too little for an app that’s supposed to be the number one navigation solution in the world.
Many people believe Google should just merge Google Maps and Waze, and after the two teams ended up being moved under the same roof earlier this month, such a decision wouldn’t necessarily be surprising. Though seeing it happening right now is incredibly unlikely.
