Apple’s New-Generation Google Maps Rival Now Available for More Users

It’s not a secret that many iPhone users are running Google Maps and Waze on a daily basis, but Apple still hopes that one day, all these people would give up on third-party solutions and stick with the native Apple Maps.
To make this happen, the Cupertino-based tech giant is working around the clock on improving Apple Maps. And one of the main areas of focus lately has been the quality of the maps offered to users.
This week, Apple announced that the new-generation Apple Maps experience is launching in a series of new countries in Europe, namely the Netherlands, Belgium, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.
All these users are getting 3D models for landmarks and certain buildings, enhanced graphics with plenty of accurate details, as well as improved navigation that should make Apple Maps a much more advanced alternative to Google Maps.
In fact, Apple looks committed to improving every single part of Apple Maps, including the navigation component.
For example, the application also integrates support for a number of electric cars, so beginning with this highly anticipated overhaul, users can try out a more advanced routing model that directs them to compatible charging stations when needed. Planning a journey and driving an EV is therefore a lot more convenient with Apple Maps, and this is precisely where Apple seems to be aiming in the long term given a new-generation CarPlay is just around the corner.
At the same time, the revamped service also includes an updated Look Around version – this is Apple’s very own alternative to Google’s Street View. Users are now provided with images sporting higher resolution, but also with 3D photos to better explore a specific region.
And speaking of exploring, Apple Maps now offers walking directions in augmented reality as well, all by simply scanning the surroundings with the iPhone camera. These capabilities are live in all regions where the updated Apple Maps experience has already launched.
