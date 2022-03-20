Apple Makes Voice Commands on CarPlay a Major Pain in the Neck

Voice commands are an essential part of the modern driving experience, as they allow us to keep our eyes on the road and still be able to interact with the apps we need.
This is why both Android Auto and CarPlay include such capabilities, and in theory, this is also why the parent companies are working on making the experience overall more polished.
The most recent iOS update, however, does exactly the opposite, as it makes it harder to have a straightforward conversation with Siri.
On an up-to-date iPhone, the assistant has introduced a new beep which not only that interrupts the conversation but also adds one extra step before completing any task. In some cases, it takes longer to process the request, providing the user with a “Working on it” message that’s just as annoying as it gets.
Disabling the message confirmation, which allows users to reply without being prompted to do so, doesn’t make any difference, as the extra beep doesn’t seem to be related to this setting.
Obviously, the downgraded experience with Siri on the latest iOS updates has impacted many users out there, and a discussion here on reddit, for instance, dissects the problem described above when trying to send a message with voice commands.
Unfortunately, Apple, known as a company that almost never discusses the shortcomings users come across in its software, hasn’t said a single thing about any plans to make Siri work more straightforwardly in the car.
But at the end of the day, this new behavior (because no, this is not a bug) more or less contravenes Apple’s intention of making a conversation with Siri feel more natural. Until the company finds a way to improve this shortcoming, sticking with the extra beep and the long time of processing some commands is pretty much the only option for CarPlay users.
