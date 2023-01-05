Android Auto Not Playing Nice With High-End Phones? Here’s Everything We Know

At first glance, getting the best Android device on the market should theoretically guarantee a smooth experience on Android Auto. Unfortunately, however, some unlucky Samsung customers end up figuring this out the hard way because their brand-new Galaxy S22 devices don’t seem to play nice with Google’s app.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra struggling with Android Auto isn’t necessarily something new, but on the other hand, after countless updates and fixes, users have started complaining about a bad experience with the app once again.
A few days ago, for example, Android Auto suddenly stopped working on the Galaxy S22, and by the looks of things, it’s all happening without any change on the user side.
Here’s everything you need to know about this problem and how you can potentially fix it.
First and foremost, while the issue appears to be hitting mostly Skoda cars, this isn’t necessarily true. The bug previously impacted not only models from brands in the Volkswagen Group, but also various other vehicles.
In other words, this is a clear indication that the head units in these cars aren’t the ones to blame for the glitch. More often than not, users claim that other Samsung phones are working properly in the same vehicles, so in theory, the brand-new Galaxy S22 is the culprit.
The confusing experience doesn’t stop here. Users struggling with Android Auto on a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra claim they encounter connection problems, either when trying to launch the app or when running it. In some cases, Android Auto does show a message on the screen to indicate that the “connection has failed,” but for some users, no error is displayed, with the app just refusing to load.
This could be a sign that the problem is actually the cable used to power the connection. While users are recommended to stick with the original cords, this doesn’t seem to help this time, so just make sure you try multiple cables – we’ve previously put together a detailed guide on the best Android Auto cables, and the Anker sometimes seems to get the app up and running with a Galaxy S22 Ultra as well; however, you should know this isn’t a generic fix that does the trick for everybody, but you could give it a try anyway.
Then, some say that downgrading to an earlier version of Android Auto does bring things back to normal. This obviously suggests that Google’s app is the one responsible for the bug and going back to an older release proves that recent updates are causing the connection issues.
To downgrade to an earlier release, just head over to this page, download an older version of Android Auto, and install it manually on your Samsung Galaxy S22.
If nothing works, one last potential fix is resetting the Bluetooth profiles that are configured on the media receiver in the car. Re-pairing the phone and the head unit should allow Android Auto to start from scratch, sometimes addressing these connectivity issues that break down the experience even with the most expensive Android phones on the market.
