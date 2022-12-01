Google Maps 0, Waze 1: World’s Top Navigation App Hates New-Gen Android Phones

As the native Android mapping solution, Google Maps should theoretically feel at home on devices running Google’s mobile operating system.
After all, it’s Google’s navigation app running on a Google mobile operating system. But on the other hand, some non-Google devices can also hit various problems with Google Maps, and more often than not, the Mountain View-based search has nothing to do with it.
Most recently, Google Maps started misbehaving on Samsung’s foldable devices, with several users confirming in a discussion thread here on the forums that running the navigation app on their devices is now a major pain in the neck.
As it turns out, the navigation menu that shows up on the screen when Google Maps is providing guidance to a configured destination is now covering half of the screen on devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. And while theoretically, users should be able to collapse them, this isn’t possible after the latest Google Maps updates.
Users who are struggling with this glitch claim that the issue occurs when the screens are rotated, and the app is running in landscape mode.
The one to blame for the whole thing is apparently a recent Google Maps update, so users have discovered that removing all app updates and downgrading to an earlier version of the app brings everything back to normal.
On the other hand, it looks like the Mountain View-based search giant has already shipped an update to resolve the glitch, but the most recent firmware update published by Samsung brings back the struggle. So right now, it looks like Samsung is the one that needs to fix Google Maps on its foldable devices, though it’s not yet clear if the company is aware of the problem.
In the meantime, Waze appears to be running just fine in all modes on Samsung’s foldable devices, so if you can’t use Google Maps anywhere, a worthy replacement already exists.
