BMW Has Found a Way to Bring Android to Its Cars Without Giving In to Google

Unlike rival Apple, which is building its very own car from scratch, Google’s automotive ambitions rely on software aimed not only at consumers directly but also at carmakers that are looking for upgraded capabilities and a more efficient way of managing their own solutions.
Android Automotive is, therefore, an essential part of Google’s automotive push, and earlier this week, the company has confirmed that more big names are embracing the platform, including Honda.
Surprisingly, Google’s announcement did not include one of the leading companies in the automotive world and which is also ready to start using Android Automotive. BMW is projected to bring the operating system to its cars in 2024, but the reason the company wasn’t included in Google’s announcement is as simple as it could be: the Germans did not give in to the search giant.
First and foremost, it’s important to understand how Android Automotive works.
As a full infotainment platform that is built into vehicles directly by carmakers, Android Automotive offers deeper integration of Google services in the cabin, essentially providing the search giant with access to more features. For instance, Google Assistant can even adjust the air conditioning system, while Google Maps can read battery information to estimate if the existing range allows the driver to reach a defined destination.
But as it turns out, BMW did not agree with this approach, pretty much because the company didn’t want to provide Google with so much access to its cars. Data privacy continues to be a concept that BMW is very committed to in the long term, and using a licensed version of Android Automotive would have pretty much represented the end of it.
Because it still wanted to bring Android to its cars, the carmaker decided to give up on the Google-licensed version of Android Automotive and go for the open-source edition. This involves more work on BMW’s side, but on the other hand, it also puts the company in full control over everything that happens on the platform and, consequently of what data is accessed by the operating system in its cars.
Without using Google Automotive Services, also referred to as GAS, BMW would be able to block Google from accessing certain data. On the other hand, using the open-source alternative also means that the experience for the end user would be slightly different.
Google Play Store, for instance, won’t be available, as BMW will stick with third-party app stores that would also allow it to offer its software stack (and ship updates, too) in a more efficient manner.
Android Automotive is, therefore, projected to arrive in BMW cars in 2024, so the models that are powered by iDrive will stick with the Linux-based software. While iDrive 9 will be the first version to be based on Android, iDrive 8 will also receive an update to version 8.5 specifically to bring it in line with its modern successor in terms of look and feel.
Needless to say, some features powered by Android wouldn’t be available on iDrive 8.5.
Surprisingly, Google’s announcement did not include one of the leading companies in the automotive world and which is also ready to start using Android Automotive. BMW is projected to bring the operating system to its cars in 2024, but the reason the company wasn’t included in Google’s announcement is as simple as it could be: the Germans did not give in to the search giant.
First and foremost, it’s important to understand how Android Automotive works.
As a full infotainment platform that is built into vehicles directly by carmakers, Android Automotive offers deeper integration of Google services in the cabin, essentially providing the search giant with access to more features. For instance, Google Assistant can even adjust the air conditioning system, while Google Maps can read battery information to estimate if the existing range allows the driver to reach a defined destination.
But as it turns out, BMW did not agree with this approach, pretty much because the company didn’t want to provide Google with so much access to its cars. Data privacy continues to be a concept that BMW is very committed to in the long term, and using a licensed version of Android Automotive would have pretty much represented the end of it.
Because it still wanted to bring Android to its cars, the carmaker decided to give up on the Google-licensed version of Android Automotive and go for the open-source edition. This involves more work on BMW’s side, but on the other hand, it also puts the company in full control over everything that happens on the platform and, consequently of what data is accessed by the operating system in its cars.
Without using Google Automotive Services, also referred to as GAS, BMW would be able to block Google from accessing certain data. On the other hand, using the open-source alternative also means that the experience for the end user would be slightly different.
Google Play Store, for instance, won’t be available, as BMW will stick with third-party app stores that would also allow it to offer its software stack (and ship updates, too) in a more efficient manner.
Android Automotive is, therefore, projected to arrive in BMW cars in 2024, so the models that are powered by iDrive will stick with the Linux-based software. While iDrive 9 will be the first version to be based on Android, iDrive 8 will also receive an update to version 8.5 specifically to bring it in line with its modern successor in terms of look and feel.
Needless to say, some features powered by Android wouldn’t be available on iDrive 8.5.