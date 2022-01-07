Android Automotive Getting New-Gen Features Nobody Would Have Imagined 10 Years Ago

Google is currently investing on two separate fronts when it comes to expanding the Android experience in the car.
On one hand, there’s Android Auto, an application whose adoption is reaching record levels. The company has already confirmed there are over 150 million cars currently coming with Android Auto, and the number is likely higher given the third-party head unit upgrades out there.
On the other hand, there’s Android Automotive, the fully-featured operating system that offers deeper integration of Google services like Google Assistant and Google Maps.
As compared to Android Auto, Android Automotive doesn’t require a mobile device to run in the car, as it’s installed from the factory as the operating system in charge of everything infotainment.
Google has been working non-stop not only to make sure more carmakers out there adopt its operating system but also that this platform keeps evolving with features nobody would have imagined a decade ago.
And this week, the search giant announced that drivers would be able to control more of their cars using nothing but their voices. It’s all thanks to Google Assistant integration.
At this point, Google Assistant on Android Automotive already allows drivers to control climate control settings with voice commands, but in a future update, the supported capabilities will expand substantially.
Google says Google Assistant will be available to access critical car data, so with just a voice command, users will be able to find out when the next service is due. And what’s more, they can control more vehicle functions, including lane-keeping assist, even when they’re already driving.
The new features are supposed to provide drivers with more hands-free control over their cars. They will debut in the spring on Volvo cars, Google says, but there’s no doubt it’s all just a matter of time until they also go live on vehicles from other carmakers using Android Automotive.
