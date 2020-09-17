This Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Is Actually Quite Slim

This Mazda Yajirushi Sidecar Racer is a Symbiosis of Man and Machine

For each of these variants, the workshop is willing to undertake a limited production run that’ll fulfill the dreams of a few select riders. While this list may be short, the projects it hosts are certainly worth your full attention and a generous round of applause. In fact, let’s dive in a little deeper and examine their Fat Bob exploit, shall we?



Before we kick things off, we’ll be having a quick look at some of the donor’s specs, which should give you a fairly clear idea as to how far Blacktrack’s masterpiece has come. One thing’s for sure; with a dry weight of just over 652 lbs (296 kg), this cuiser’s name couldn’t be more appropriate.



It is powered by an unholy Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, with four valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 10.5:1. The ruthless V-twin SOHC leviathan boasts a truly colossal displacement of 1868cc. At around 3,500 rpm, this feral piece of twin-cooled machinery will generate a brutal torque output of 118 pound-feet (160 Nm).







Braking power is taken care of by dual 300 mm (11.81 inches) discs and four-piston calipers at the front, along with a single 292 mm rotor and a two-piston caliper at the rear. Without going into other details, it becomes quite clear that we’re dealing with one capable machine.



To convert Fat Bob into a not-so-fat marvel that’ll have just about any rider in awe, Lakic’s team drew inspiration from Harley Davidson’s untamed XLCR, the cafe racer in this manufacturer’s range. Blacktrack’s mastermind recalls being “spellbound” every time he saw an XLCR cruising down the streets of Paris, where he spent his childhood.



As such, his crew stripped Harley’s colossus bare of its stock bodywork to make room for their very own custom units. These include a stunning fuel tank, fairing and front fender, as well as a new tail section, to name a few.







This beast crawls on a set of handsome seven-spoke Dymag wheels that wear high-performance Beringer braking modules. Suspension duties are handled by an Ohlins package, consisting of FG424 inverted forks at the front and a monoshock on the opposite end. Furthermore, the Milwaukee-Eight behemoth breathes more freely, thanks to Extreme-Flow air filters and stainless-steel exhaust headers, complemented by an aftermarket can.



As a result of Blacktrack’s surgical interventions, Fat Bob experienced a whopping weight reduction of 105 lbs (48 kg). It’ll now tip the scales at no more than 547 lbs (248 kg), which is absolutely mind-boggling, if you ask me.



