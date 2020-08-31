3 Harley-Davidson Will Trade on Exclusivity Again, Let Inventory Dry Up

1 Nettuno Is the New V6 Lease of Life For Maserati, so Goodbye Ferrari

More on this:

Can you just imagine how this thing purrs?

Harley-Davidson Honors Softail With the Screamin’ Eagle 131 Engine





As you might have already guessed, the firm’s undertaking proved to be insanely successful, and no wonder! I mean, we all love an aggressive rumble paired with fearsome power, don’t we? After Harley’s touring lineup, the next two-wheeled animal they've treated to some Eagle magic is the



Don’t get me wrong, this untamed creature was a truly spectacular machine before receiving all the extra muscle. The standard 2020 Softail is put in motion by an unholy Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin leviathan, with four valves per cylinder and a gargantuan displacement of 1,746cc. At 3,000 rpm, it feeds up to 110 pound-feet (150 Nm) of raw torque to a six-speed transmission, which channels this force to the rear wheel by means of a belt final drive. H-D's twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 dragon breathes through a two-into-two shotgun exhaust system.







A 300 mm (11.81 inches) disc and fixed four-piston calipers will handle front brake duties without breaking a sweat, joined by a 292 mm (11.5 inches) rotor and a two-piston floating caliper on the opposite end. Optionally, Harley Davidson will gladly install ABS on both wheels, in exchange for some additional dough.



Now, if the Softail’s original 80 ponies and 110 pound-feet of twisting force weren’t enough to quench your relentless thirst for two-wheeled adrenaline, then the Screamin’ Eagle 131 behemoth might just do the trick.







Furthermore, you will find CNC-ported cylinder heads, along with wider valves and CNC-machined chambers. The bore measures 4.3 inches (10.9 cm), while the stroke’s dimensions match those of a Milwaukee-Eight 114 at 4.5 inches (11.4 cm). Last but not least, this feral monster has an astronomical displacement of 2,146cc (yes, you’ve read that correctly)!



On Harley’s tourers, this vicious mill generates up to 121 hp at 5,500 rpm and 131 pound-feet (178 Nm) of torque output at 4,000 revs. However, the Softail version takes the game one step further by producing as much as 124 hp and a staggering 135 pound-feet (183 Nm) of torque, when coupled with Screamin' Eagle Street Cannon mufflers.



The oil-cooled 131 variant is currently priced at $6,195. Alternatively, the folks over at Harley Davidson are also offering a twin-cooled module for an extra 200 bucks.



What’re your thoughts on H D’s mighty Screamin’ Eagle 131? A little while back, Harley Davidson introduced us to a genuinely humungous piece of machinery; the Screamin’ Eagle 131 engine. This ruthless monstrosity was initially intended to serve as an alternative powerplant for those daredevils looking to inject a healthy dose of crushing force into their H-D tourers, such as the Street Glide, Heritage Classic or the almighty Road King.As you might have already guessed, the firm’s undertaking proved to be insanely successful, and no wonder! I mean, we all love an aggressive rumble paired with fearsome power, don’t we? After Harley’s touring lineup, the next two-wheeled animal they've treated to some Eagle magic is the glorious Softail . Needless to say, it reaches an entirely new level.Don’t get me wrong, this untamed creature was a truly spectacular machine before receiving all the extra muscle. The standard 2020 Softail is put in motion by an unholy Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin leviathan, with four valves per cylinder and a gargantuan displacement of 1,746cc. At 3,000 rpm, it feeds up to 110 pound-feet (150 Nm) of raw torque to a six-speed transmission, which channels this force to the rear wheel by means of a belt final drive. H-D's twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 dragon breathes through a two-into-two shotgun exhaust system.Up front, Softail is supported by a set of 49 mm (1.93 inches) telescopic forks that will allow up to 130 mm (5.1 inches) of wheel travel, accompanied by an adjustable coilover monoshock with 86 mm (3.4 inches) of travel at the back. The beast rests on a pair of gorgeous steel-laced wheels, measuring 19 inches at the front and 16 inches at the rear. To wrap it all up (pun intended), they are hugged tightly by Dunlop rubber.A 300 mm (11.81 inches) disc and fixed four-piston calipers will handle front brake duties without breaking a sweat, joined by a 292 mm (11.5 inches) rotor and a two-piston floating caliper on the opposite end. Optionally, Harley Davidson will gladly installon both wheels, in exchange for some additional dough.Now, if the Softail’s original 80 ponies and 110 pound-feet of twisting force weren’t enough to quench your relentless thirst for two-wheeled adrenaline, then the Screamin’ Eagle 131 behemoth might just do the trick.This unforgiving devil comes packed with a high-lift SE8-517 camshaft, top-of-the-line forged pistons and a high-performance cam bearing, as well as patented steel sleeve cylinders, high-flow fuel injectors and a 64 mm (2.52 inches) throttle body.Furthermore, you will find CNC-ported cylinder heads, along with wider valves and CNC-machined chambers. The bore measures 4.3 inches (10.9 cm), while the stroke’s dimensions match those of a Milwaukee-Eight 114 at 4.5 inches (11.4 cm). Last but not least, this feral monster has an astronomical displacement of 2,146cc (yes, you’ve read that correctly)!On Harley’s tourers, this vicious mill generates up to 121 hp at 5,500 rpm and 131 pound-feet (178 Nm) of torque output at 4,000 revs. However, the Softail version takes the game one step further by producing as much as 124 hp and a staggering 135 pound-feet (183 Nm) of torque, when coupled with Screamin' Eagle Street Cannon mufflers.The oil-cooled 131 variant is currently priced at $6,195. Alternatively, the folks over at Harley Davidson are also offering a twin-cooled module for an extra 200 bucks.What’re your thoughts on H D’s mighty Screamin’ Eagle 131?