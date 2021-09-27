Pure White Harley-Davidson Road King Looks Like a Retired, Expensive Police Bike

Where do police motorcycles go when they retire? Well, depending on condition and some other factors, they may go to the shredder, or under the hammer, or if they’re really, really lucky, to some peaceful place like say, Germany.
Harley-Davidson and police departments have a long history together. In fact, it took the Milwaukee company just five years from the time it was formed to get under the skin of the first PD, the one in Detroit, which started using Harley-made two-wheelers all the way back in 1908.
The love affair with law enforcement continues to this day, with the bike maker presently offering three vehicles for “motor officers and rescue personnel.” They are variants of the Electra Glide, Road King, and Iron 883.
The one you’re looking at here is a Road King Classic, changed to some extent by a German custom shop that goes by the name X-Trem. We don’t know if it served with law enforcement back in its day, but sure looks like one that retired from active duty to the Old Continent to enjoy its final, care-free years.
Wrapped in a pure white paint scheme on all of the body parts, and sporting chrome and black elsewhere, the bike got beefed with a wealth of custom extras.
We get a new braking system with ABS, a new fork, Arlen Ness running boards and footpegs, and a custom-made case system. The front wheel is a large 21-inch piece, there’s a new exhaust system put in there to help the engine breathe, and an aftermarket seat to tend to the comfort of the rider.
Usually, X-Trem does not say how much it charges for its builds, but a close look at the massive headlight reveals this thing’s price tag. It reads 35,990 euros, which is over $42,000 at current exchange rates.
