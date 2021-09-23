Harley-Davidson FIM-92 Stinger Does Not Shoot Down Airplanes

We’ve seen over the years one of the most famous motorcycle brands in history, Harley-Davidson, being associated in the custom world with everything you can think of, from racing circuits to supercars. But we have to admit, so far we’ve not seen a custom Harley made in honor of a portable surface-to-air missile.
That’s what General Electric’s FIM-92 Stinger is: a missile that can be fired from a shoulder-carried launcher, or the Humvee-based Avenger Air Defense System, or even from the Bradley-based M6 Linebacker.
For one reason or another, people mostly associate the Stinger with the shoulder-fired version, and that’s exactly what’s being shown in more than one place on the particularly unique Harley-Davidson Night Rod we have here.
Born in stock configuration in 2007, the bike eventually ended up in a German shop that goes by the name X-Trem, who completely transformed it from a casual muscle two-wheeler into someone’s love letter to weapons systems you’re not legally allowed to own.
Going down the usual path of the X-Trem customization work, the bike got its rear end converted to accommodate a much-wider-than-stock-tire, a short, progressive suspension system was thrown in there, and body enhancements by means of plastic are featured all around.
It’s on the muscular tank that we first see the name Stinger written in black airbrush over what we’re told is Carrera matt white. That could have meant anything, but the front fender puts it all into perspective, by featuring the name FIM-92 and the outline of a GI Joe holding the launcher.
Mechanically, the Night Rod did not change much from stock, and was only gifted with a K&N air filter, and a Vance&Hines exhaust system.
We’re not told the price for any of the extra elements fitted, not even the paint job, so sadly we cannot estimate the value of this two-wheeled, wannabe weapons system.
For one reason or another, people mostly associate the Stinger with the shoulder-fired version, and that’s exactly what’s being shown in more than one place on the particularly unique Harley-Davidson Night Rod we have here.
Born in stock configuration in 2007, the bike eventually ended up in a German shop that goes by the name X-Trem, who completely transformed it from a casual muscle two-wheeler into someone’s love letter to weapons systems you’re not legally allowed to own.
Going down the usual path of the X-Trem customization work, the bike got its rear end converted to accommodate a much-wider-than-stock-tire, a short, progressive suspension system was thrown in there, and body enhancements by means of plastic are featured all around.
It’s on the muscular tank that we first see the name Stinger written in black airbrush over what we’re told is Carrera matt white. That could have meant anything, but the front fender puts it all into perspective, by featuring the name FIM-92 and the outline of a GI Joe holding the launcher.
Mechanically, the Night Rod did not change much from stock, and was only gifted with a K&N air filter, and a Vance&Hines exhaust system.
We’re not told the price for any of the extra elements fitted, not even the paint job, so sadly we cannot estimate the value of this two-wheeled, wannabe weapons system.