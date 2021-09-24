Harley-Davidson Murcielago Is How an Old-School Lamborghini Looks on Two Wheels

It’s very hard for a carmaker to only release models that somehow change the motoring world as we know it. In fact, there are just a handful of such companies, and Lamborghini is one of them.
On the motorcycle front, one of those who keep reshaping the industry is of course Harley-Davidson. True, more often than not the Milwaukee behemoth does some really bad things, but one can never forget the contribution these guys had (and continue to have) to the evolution of the industry.
It’s been known for carmakers and bike makers to work together from time to time. Most recently, Lamborghini helped Ducati make a special version of the Diavel 1260 in honor of the Sian FKP 37, while Harley tapped Porsche Engineering for help with the engine on the VRSC line of muscle bikes.
Bringing Lamborghini and Harley together for some joint project would, of course, be a dream come true for enthusiasts in both worlds, but that never happened.
That isn’t stopping custom garages, mostly from Europe, from envisioning such crossovers. We’ve already seen Thunderbike’s RS Lambo and Outerlimit, or X-Trem’s Huracan.
And now it’s time for another X-Trem project, one called Murcielago. Built in honor of the sports car the Italians made back in the 2000s, the bike started life as a 2008 Night Rod, and got bumped to a new status thanks to a wealth of visual upgrades, a touch of mechanical enhancements, and some special graphics.
Riding on custom wheels and an air ride suspension system, the bike benefits from reworked brakes with Brembo bits, a new manifold system, a K&N air filter, and a SuperTrapp exhaust system.
The Night Rod is wrapped in “real carbon” sporting tons of Lamborghini orange cues. The Italian carmaker’s logo is featured on the rear fender, Murcielago is written on the sides of the tank, and the name of the exact model the bike is a nod to, the LP 670 SV, is featured discreetly on the top of the tank.
Sure, it may not be the most extraordinary two-wheeled tribute to a Lambo we’ve seen, but it kind of makes us want more such contraptions in the world, why not even some designed in Sant'Agata Bolognese.
