Harley-Davidson Night Rod Special Shows Custom Muscle Fibers

We’ve been digging up special custom Harley-Davidson VRSC models for a long time now, and there seems to be no end in sight to what we uncover. And for what it’s worth, we’re not one bit sorry this is so, as most of the time the builds we come across are at least visually appealing.
As one of the most enticing platforms for shops around the world, the Harley muscle bike family seems to have quite the fan base over in Europe. Today’s treat is a VRSC of the Night Rod Special variety, born as all others in a toned-down version back in 2008, but completely transformed into a much more muscular machine by a German custom shop that goes by the name X-Trem.
Wearing no other name than the one the Milwaukee factory slapped on it more than a decade ago, the conversion rides on special black wheels, sized 19 inches front and 18 inches rear, with the rear one being a 280-wide piece that looks simply massive on this thing.
But the changes are not limited to the wheels. There’s a wide swingarm slapped on the bike, custom fenders over the said wheels, covers where covers are due, and a special headlight up front. The bike is a visual play between black and chrome, with the former used extensively throughout, and the latter deployed on the valve cover, water pump cover and engine cover. A set of silver stripes runs the length of the bike, tying the whole thing together.
The engine seems to be the stock one fitted inside the frame all those years ago, gifted only with a K&N air filter and a custom exhaust.
The German custom garage does not say how much the Night Rod Special cost to put together, but we’re used to that by now.
