Harley-Davidson 625 Scaglietti Is How a Ferrari-Made V-Rod Might Have Looked Like

If you’ve been watching our custom motorcycle section over the past couple of years, than you probably know garages across the world, especially the ones in Europe, sure have a passion for Harley-Davidson V-Rods. And granted, most of these builds are extraordinary in one way or another, but let’s face it, there are only so many things one can do to such a bike to make it stand out.
What we’re saying is that some of you might begin to think this whole muscle Harley thing is starting to grow annoying. Until you come across something like this thing here, and the perspective completely changes.
What you’re looking at now once was a stock 2008 Night Rod, meaning it comes from the golden years of the muscle family. It retains its overall stance, but everything else, from the size to the lines, curves and performance, has changed.
The shop responsible for this build is called X-Trem, and it’s based in Germany. They’ve done Night Rods before, but nothing as extreme (pun intended) as this one here.
The first thing that strikes the viewer is the obviously much more massive and aggressive look of the thing. At the front, that’s owed to the drastically wider stance provided by the massive body kit that goes over the fuel tank and the radiator.
At the rear, responsible for that is the 18-inch wheel, so impressive it has to have its own name - Seven Sin.
The entire bike has been made as a “homage to Sergio Scaglietti, the Ferrari house designer and friend of Enzo Ferrari,” and that shows in the colors chosen for the body, but also on the fuel tank, where big, bold letters spell 625 Scaglietti – 625 stands for the displacement of a single cylinder in the Night Rod, the shop says. To further cement the connection to the Italians and the way they make cars, Ferrari logos are featured here and there.
Performance-wise, the motorcycle has been improved with the addition of a K&N air filter, and a Vance & Hines engine control system, but sadly we are not being told how much of an increase in power the motorcycle gets.
And we’re also not being told how much the thing cost to put together.
What you’re looking at now once was a stock 2008 Night Rod, meaning it comes from the golden years of the muscle family. It retains its overall stance, but everything else, from the size to the lines, curves and performance, has changed.
The shop responsible for this build is called X-Trem, and it’s based in Germany. They’ve done Night Rods before, but nothing as extreme (pun intended) as this one here.
The first thing that strikes the viewer is the obviously much more massive and aggressive look of the thing. At the front, that’s owed to the drastically wider stance provided by the massive body kit that goes over the fuel tank and the radiator.
At the rear, responsible for that is the 18-inch wheel, so impressive it has to have its own name - Seven Sin.
The entire bike has been made as a “homage to Sergio Scaglietti, the Ferrari house designer and friend of Enzo Ferrari,” and that shows in the colors chosen for the body, but also on the fuel tank, where big, bold letters spell 625 Scaglietti – 625 stands for the displacement of a single cylinder in the Night Rod, the shop says. To further cement the connection to the Italians and the way they make cars, Ferrari logos are featured here and there.
Performance-wise, the motorcycle has been improved with the addition of a K&N air filter, and a Vance & Hines engine control system, but sadly we are not being told how much of an increase in power the motorcycle gets.
And we’re also not being told how much the thing cost to put together.