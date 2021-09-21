Harley-Davidson “Double Stripe” Shows Old Muscle Still Packs a Punch

Back in 1999, at the time when humanity was worried something called Y2K would end existence as we knew it, Harley-Davidson was busy trying to find a way to fight off Japanese muscle motorcycles in the new millennium. And that way came to be known as the VRSC.
Shortly after introduction in 2001, the VRSC family became known among enthusiasts as the V-Rod, on account of the name chosen for the first incarnation. Over the years, more models joined the range, and customers’ favors shifted toward the Night Rod, Screamin’ Eagle CVO, Street Rod, and in some cases the extreme, drag-bred Destroyer.
Such a large number of models means only one thing: the VRSC was a successful breed, and held its ground against the competition for about 16 years, before being ultimately pulled in 2017.
It’s not clear how many of these bikes were made in the meantime, but it’s clear most of them are still around, although, granted, a large portion looking entirely different from when they were made.
Custom shops from all over the world, but especially those in Europe, have specialized in remaking V-Rods to the dreams and desires of their owners, and we’ve seen over the years some incredible projects come to light.
The bike you’re looking at now was born as a Night Rod in 2011, but got converted into this thing here in 2014, by a German garage that goes by the name X-Trem. And just like some other of their projects, this one too bets on white (an uncommon color for a motorcycle) to send the right message across.
Rocking a wide rear tire conversion, the motorcycles rests on an air ride system that can be controlled from the 92 cm (36-inch) handlebar. No changes seem to have been made to the powertrain, but enough of them have been made visually to ensure this one stands out.
The rims of the wheels are painted white, as are the radiator and airbox covers, fuel tank and rear fender. Opposing this purity is the blackness of the engine and Alcantara seat, but also two black stripes that run the length of the motorcycle.
X-Trem does not say how much cash went into making this “Double Stripe” Night Rod.
