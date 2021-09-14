Harley-Davidson Night Rod Is One Big Red Stripe From Head to Toe

If you were in the mood for an old-school, customized Night Rod the kind of which we kept bringing to your attention over the past few months, then you’re in the right place. Here’s one in all its glory, flaunting a wealth of custom bits, and paintwork to match.
The Night Rod, one of the favorite Harley-Davidson-made motorcycles for European custom garages, exited the doors of a shop called X-Trem, which is based in Germany. It is, if you like, just another instance of how well a little bit of imagination, a list of custom parts, and carefully selected paints can come together to bring to life a two-wheeler whose family has been out of production for the past four years.
This particular one is even older than that, having exited the Milwaukee company’s assembly lines all the way back in 2008, when the VRSC family was enjoying its glory years. It left behind its stock look in favor of a more aggressive stance, fueled by a 280 wide tire conversion, and hand-picked custom bits.
The bike is a blend of Black Denim, extensively used on most of the body, from the fuel tank to the shift and brake lever arm, and red with white outlines drawn from the custom front fender, over the fuel tank and rear fender, and displayed equally as ostentatiously on the rims of the wheels.
The Night Rod received a radiator cover from No Limit Custom, Dakota Digital instrumentation, Arlen Ness handles, footpegs, and switch, and an Alcantara seat with diamond stitching, also sporting the red stripe that extends from front to rear.
We are not being told what happened to the motorcycle since it was made, nor do we have any info on how much it cost to put together. Even so, this unnamed two-wheeled gem stands proof of the fact that even in a segment flooded with similar builds, some can still stand out in the crowd.
