Red and Black Were Born to Dress This Harley-Davidson V-Rod

Back in 2001, Harley-Davidson entered the muscle bike segment with the mighty VRSC. Like all things Harley in recent times, it enjoyed several years of success, then succumbed to corporate decisions. Looking at how iconic the model has become for custom shops around the world, we wonder if discontinuing it was such a great idea.
The models in this family were in production for 16 years, and certainly made their mark on riders, be it those who rode the V-Rods of the streets, or the ones taking the Destroyer to the strips. As soon as Harley stopped making them, custom shops took over, and began modifying V-Rods into special things.
Europeans seem to have a soft spot for this particular family of bikes, with shops in Germany and Russia going to great lengths to come up with exciting projects.
The bike you’re looking at now is a 2014 V-Rod put together over in Russia by a relatively young shop called Box39. These guys specialize in making motorcycle wheels to the desire and specification of the clients, and in more than one occasion they tried their hand on the American muscle two-wheeler.
Just like the Geo Black 300 Red Matt Rim put together by Germany’s Bad Boy Customs, this one, called Giotto 8 on account it is part of a larger family of custom V-Rods, plays the black and red card too.
Wearing a similar type of wire wheels we’ve seen before on the Giotto 6, sized 21-inch front and 18-inch rear, the bike has been further customized with a plastic body kit than engulfs the front end all the way to the fuel tank, a two-color body paint, Beringer brakes, and an Akrapovic exhaust system as probably the sole performance-oriented modification made.
We are not being told how much this V-Rod cost to put together.
Europeans seem to have a soft spot for this particular family of bikes, with shops in Germany and Russia going to great lengths to come up with exciting projects.
The bike you’re looking at now is a 2014 V-Rod put together over in Russia by a relatively young shop called Box39. These guys specialize in making motorcycle wheels to the desire and specification of the clients, and in more than one occasion they tried their hand on the American muscle two-wheeler.
Just like the Geo Black 300 Red Matt Rim put together by Germany’s Bad Boy Customs, this one, called Giotto 8 on account it is part of a larger family of custom V-Rods, plays the black and red card too.
Wearing a similar type of wire wheels we’ve seen before on the Giotto 6, sized 21-inch front and 18-inch rear, the bike has been further customized with a plastic body kit than engulfs the front end all the way to the fuel tank, a two-color body paint, Beringer brakes, and an Akrapovic exhaust system as probably the sole performance-oriented modification made.
We are not being told how much this V-Rod cost to put together.