Harley-Davidson Nightster Puts on the Off-Road Shoes, Looks Ready for Wild Rides

Fancy, threaded tires, plastic covers for the engine, and various other protections strategically placed here and there – these are just a few of the elements that make this customized Harley-Davidson Sportster look rather unique and alone in the flood of V-Rods and Breakouts the custom industry keeps throwing at us.
Sharing nothing in common with the recently-announced Sportster S, this XL1200N Nightster is part of the branch that appeared in the Sporter family back in 2007 - that’s the same year when this particular one was made although, obviously, it looked nothing like this.
The Nightster traveled for about 10,000 km (6,200 miles) in its stock configuration, and then the owner took it to the garages of the German shop that goes by the name X-Trem. And these guys immediately set out to converted it into this thing here.
First on the agenda was replacing the stock wheels. Their place was taken by big spoke pieces, sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. Both are shoed in threaded tires made by Michelin for the front and by Metzeler for the rear.
For the rest of the build, the shop turned to all the big names of the industry, sourcing from Harley things like the Screamin’ Eagle cylinder heads, pistons, and camshaft for the 89 hp engine, while the intake, covers and handlebars come from Roland Sands. Some bits, like the front fender, were made in-house by X-Trem.
We are not being told how much this thing cost to put together, but all the modifications made, and the paint scheme chosen for the body parts, earned the motorcycle a number of awards back in Germany, some of them as recent as 2018.
The motorcycle is not listed for sale, and we’re told the odometer shows only test miles after being transformed into this thing here.
The Nightster traveled for about 10,000 km (6,200 miles) in its stock configuration, and then the owner took it to the garages of the German shop that goes by the name X-Trem. And these guys immediately set out to converted it into this thing here.
First on the agenda was replacing the stock wheels. Their place was taken by big spoke pieces, sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. Both are shoed in threaded tires made by Michelin for the front and by Metzeler for the rear.
For the rest of the build, the shop turned to all the big names of the industry, sourcing from Harley things like the Screamin’ Eagle cylinder heads, pistons, and camshaft for the 89 hp engine, while the intake, covers and handlebars come from Roland Sands. Some bits, like the front fender, were made in-house by X-Trem.
We are not being told how much this thing cost to put together, but all the modifications made, and the paint scheme chosen for the body parts, earned the motorcycle a number of awards back in Germany, some of them as recent as 2018.
The motorcycle is not listed for sale, and we’re told the odometer shows only test miles after being transformed into this thing here.