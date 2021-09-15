Harley-Davidson X-Trem Muscle Is Just What the Name Says, a V-Rod on Steroids

We’re used to seeing Harley-Davidson V-Rods being converted by creative shops around the world into better-looking machines, compared to their original selves. Yet few of these custom projects keep as true to the muscle bike moniker like the one we have here.
When it introduced the V-Rod family back in 2001, the Milwaukee company made no secret of the fact it was a muscle bike line, targeting the leaders of the segment back then, the mighty Japanese two-wheelers.
For what it’s worth, all that muscle was packed inside the engines, and was somewhat of a more discreet presence visually speaking. Perhaps this is, in part, why we soon got a wealth of custom garages going after V-Rods and massaging their bodies into something more massive. And they kept at it to this day, four years after the line was pulled from production by the bike maker.
The V-Rod we have here is just one of many to be reshaped by talented hands, and this one makes quite an impression as one of the most muscular such bikes to ever cross our screens.
The people behind the build are the Germans from X-Trem, and the V-Rod used as a base is one manufactured back in 2009, at the height of the glory years for the model. Wrapped in deep matt black with two different shades of gold, the bike rests on air ride system and 5-spoke monoblock wheels front and rear.
The list of body bits that make it look so imposing is very long, and it can be studied in detail here. A quick look at the two-wheeler tough reveals an expanded fuel tank wearing No Limit Customs overalls, a new headlight, and custom fenders front and rear, just to name a few.
Not many changes were made to the already powerful engine, but the unit did receive an Akrapovic manifold system with carbon covers, a rear silencer, and a K&N air filter.
As usual, X-Trem does not say how much it cost them to put this thing together.
