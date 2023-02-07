Harley-Davidson Grey Hawk Is a Crash Course on How Fast Custom Builds Can Get Expensive

The Harley-Davidson Street Bob is not a bike to be taken lightly. In its 2023 model year incarnation, it is one of the most alluring cruisers in the American bike maker’s lineup. With a price tag of $16,599 and with a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine in its frame, it comes across as a solid Softail proposition ready to deliver “a responsive ride unlike anything you’ve felt before.”

32 photos