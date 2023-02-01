No Custom Harley-Davidson Breakout Ever Looked So Dull, Trade Secrets Save the Day

It’s almost the norm in the custom motorcycle industry for a finished project to go one of two ways when it comes to the choice of paint: either black, and that can never go wrong, or nuts and try flashy colors. That’s a risk, but it may be worth it.
It doesn’t happen very often for us to stumble across custom Harley-Davidsons that can cause instant yawning. Sure, gray custom Harleys have been known to happen, but such a faded hue is almost always accompanied by some kind of flashy and contrasting element or color that can save face.
That’s not what happens with a Harley-Davidson conversion nicknamed Secret Star. Originally a Breakout model from a previous year (meaning not the fresh one presented earlier in January by the Milwaukee company), the bike was handed over to Swiss garage Bundnerbike for the transformation.
If you’ve been following us these past few years, then you know Bundnerbike is very talented at the job, and doesn’t shy away from using colors and color combinations in the most creative ways.
For some of you now looking at the Secret Star, the gray and black used on it might seem like the right choice, but for others (myself included), it makes the entire ride look dull. Hell, even Bundnerbike admits the “silver-grey special paintwork may seem a bit reserved, almost shy” but you do have to keep in mind a custom bike is not only the result of its builders’ talent, but also of customers' ideas.
Don’t get me wrong, it doesn’t look bad, at all, but given the hype a Breakout usually creates when coming into the spotlight in modified form, this one kind of makes you feel something is still missing.
The slightly modified frame wraps around the bike’s stock Milwaukee-Eight. The engine itself was not altered in any way, except for the fact it’s now tied to an exhaust system supplied by KessTech.
The frame was mostly altered to allow for the lowering of the saddle further down into the bike, now sitting just 665 mm off the ground when not occupied by the rider. At the opposite end, where the rider’s hands and feet go (read handlebar and footpegs), aftermarket equipment made by Harley-Davidson was used.
The wheels are custom too, made in-house by Bundnerbike, but we’re not given any indication as to how large they are. Both are shielded by custom fenders, with the one at the rear complete with lights and indicators.
Tipping the scales at 305 kg (672 pounds) in this configuration, the Harley-Davidson Breakout Secret Star was finished not long ago by the Swiss crew. Even so, its current place of residence, just as the price tag, is not known.
