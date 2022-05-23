Custom Harley-Davidson Street Bob Looks Heavenly, Is Almost Too Perfect to Be Ridden

They say money can’t buy happiness, but that’s precisely what you’d feel if this modified Street Bob was parked in your garage.
The two-wheeled masterpiece pictured in these photos revolves around a 2020 variant of Harley-Davidson's Street Bob range, and it was built by Julian von Oheimb of One Way Machine to celebrate the workshop’s tenth anniversary. Having been commissioned by a faithful customer who owns three other OWM-signed entities, this project began in the footwear department.
Gone are the Street Bob’s standard hoops, making room for a pair of five-spoke Harley-Davidson Rocker C alternatives that measure 19 inches. Since both of these are actually front wheels, Julian had to modify the donor’s swingarm and fabricate a new rear hub in order to make everything fit.
You’ll find a fresh sprocket attached to the repurposed Rocker C wheel, and the whole shebang is now spun by a chain final drive instead of the OEM belt. For amplified stopping power, the German moto connoisseur proceeded to upgrade the brakes with drilled Zodiac brake rotors at both ends.
Since von Oheimb was aiming to give the Harley a slammed posture, he lowered the forks and installed an aftermarket shock absorber at the opposite end. In terms of bodywork, we spot the reworked fuel tank of an old AWO motorcycle manufactured in East Germany, sporting a shiny filler cap and CNC-milled One Way Machine badges.
Moving towards the rear, one may find a curvy solo saddle enveloped in high-grade leather upholstery, as well as a bolt-on fender developed by Chop-It. The bike’s 107-cubic-inch Milwaukee-Eight powerplant received a premium air filter, finned EMD covers and a hydraulic clutch mechanism. It now exhales via custom exhaust headers that terminate in dual MCJ mufflers.
The cockpit area is adorned with a new speedometer encasement from Rough Crafts and a bespoke handlebar, which flaunts Rebuffini levers, tidy switchgear and a single bar-end mirror. Finally, the finishing touches consist of Kellermann blinkers, Thunderbike foot pegs and a swingarm-mounted license plate holder. As for the paintwork, this stunning Street Bob wears a dark green base and thin yellow pinstripes.
