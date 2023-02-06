Harley-Davidson Kingger 21 "Ship on Two Wheels" Is Just a Road King With Extra Chrome

The lineup of Harley-Davidson motorcycles currently available as part of the Grand American Touring range is quite rich, with the American manufacturer selling no less than ten different two-wheelers. Among them is the “custom bagger with top-of-the-line power and a commanding presence” called Road King Special.
The bike is part of a breed introduced decades ago with a dual goal in mind: expand the bagger offering and attract new buyers to Harley’s side. For what it’s worth, the move worked, and even more than Harley had hoped: the bike immediately caught the attention of custom shops, which quickly got to work modifying and otherwise bettering the stock machine. And thanks to their efforts, even Road Kings older than the Special currently available are kept relevant.
If you look at the photo below, on the upper side, you’ll notice an older Road King, made in 2017. That’s how the bike originally looked like, but if you move your gaze below, you’ll see just how different it is now, after going through the hands of Polish custom garage Nine Hills.
Called Kingger 21 post-conversion, for reasons that were not explained, the bike does retain most of the bagger’s original design, but some of its most important design cues have changed, making it one of a kind.
The first thing one notices is the lowered height, owing to the changes made to the front and rear suspension system. Then, the original Road King wheels have been replaced with hardware taken from sister bike Street Glide, and they’re now wearing slimmer rubbers than originally fitted.
Now, when custom shops go to work, the first thing they usually do is get rid of the factory chrome. That’s not what happens here, as the gray machine has plenty of the stuff on pretty much anything, with the exception of the fender, modified fuel tank, frame, and headlight. To make sure everyone notices, not only did Nine Hills keep the original chrome, but also added more on the struts, radiator cover, and various housings and covers.
The engine in the frame is a Milwaukee Eight 107, unmodified, which breathes through a Screamin Eagle exhaust that comes, you guessed it, in chrome.
This "ship on two wheels," as its makers call it, was made for a customer, of course, so its current whereabouts are not known. The price of the build is also a mystery, but just to give you a starting point, we’ll tell you Harley presently asks for $23,999 for the 2023 Road King in that insane Industrial Yellow we don’t get enough of.
