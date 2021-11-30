5 Harley-Davidson Midnight Soul Is Here to Prove a Point About Cheaper Custom Builds

3 Jason Momoa Is “So Stoked” About His New Bike, a Harley-Davidson Low Rider S

2 All-Original 1964 BMW R69S Is Eager to Take You on a Trip Down Memory Lane

1 Harley-Davidson Fat Back Is an Expensive Horned Beast, Based on a Very Rare Breed

More on this:

This Superb 1999 Harley-Davidson Road King Police Will Arrest Your Full Attention

Some Road Kings roll with the feds, while others are destined to serve civilians who mean business. 36 photos



Milwaukee’s phenom rides on a pair of 491 Elite II tires from Dunlop’s range, and its electrics are powered by a modern battery. As for the



When the tachometer reads 5,200 rpm, the air-cooled V-twin will deliver 68 hp to a five-speed transmission, which is paired with a belt final drive. At approximately 3,500 revs per minute, you’ll get to experience a healthy torque output of 86 pound-feet (117 Nm).



This force moves a dry weight of 723 pounds (328 kg), and it can do so at speeds of up to 96 mph (155 kph). Up north, suspension duties are handled by 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks, while the rear end sits on dual air-adjustable shock absorbers.



The FLHP-I crawls on 16-inch cast hoops, sporting dual brake rotors at the front and a single disc down south, all of which are mated to four-piston calipers. Harley’s predator comes equipped with a five-gallon (18.9-liter) fuel chamber, and its wheelbase measures 63.5 inches (1,613 mm).



In case you feel the urge to jump on this thing and ride off into the sunset, you’ll be thrilled to learn that it could, in fact, be yours! The ‘99 MY Road King Police is being auctioned off at no reserve on The photo gallery above showcases a well-kept 1999 Harley-Davidson FLHP-I Road King Police with less than 17k miles (27,000 km) on the clock. Aside from the upholstery on its solo saddle – which appears to have seen better days – this beefy stunner looks delightfully pristine from every angle.Milwaukee’s phenom rides on a pair of 491 Elite II tires from Dunlop’s range, and its electrics are powered by a modern battery. As for the Road King ’s main specs and features, its power source is a fuel-injected Twin Cam 88 behemoth, with four pushrod-operated valves and a monumental displacement of 88 cubic inches (1,442cc).When the tachometer reads 5,200 rpm, the air-cooled V-twin will deliver 68 hp to a five-speed transmission, which is paired with a belt final drive. At approximately 3,500 revs per minute, you’ll get to experience a healthy torque output of 86 pound-feet (117 Nm).This force moves a dry weight of 723 pounds (328 kg), and it can do so at speeds of up to 96 mph (155 kph). Up north, suspension duties are handled by 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks, while the rear end sits on dual air-adjustable shock absorbers.The FLHP-I crawls on 16-inch cast hoops, sporting dual brake rotors at the front and a single disc down south, all of which are mated to four-piston calipers. Harley’s predator comes equipped with a five-gallon (18.9-liter) fuel chamber, and its wheelbase measures 63.5 inches (1,613 mm).In case you feel the urge to jump on this thing and ride off into the sunset, you’ll be thrilled to learn that it could, in fact, be yours! The ‘99 MY Road King Police is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer , where you may place your bids until Monday, December 6. For now, you’d only need about four grand to best the top bidder, who is offering a negligible $3,600.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.