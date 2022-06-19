autoevolution
Immaculate Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Looks Fetching, Counts 11 Miles on the Odo

19 Jun 2022, 23:43 UTC ·
While it may not get you from A to B fast, this thing certainly won’t complain if B is 1,000 miles away.
2016 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide 18 photos
With great ergonomics, abundant creature comforts and oodles of low-end torque, the Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is one hell of a touring machine! As for the specimen you’re looking at here, it's a squeaky-clean 2016 model whose six-digit counter displays only eleven miles (18 km). This bad boy is now going on the block equipped with a new battery, fresh motor oil and flushed brake fluids.

As you can probably imagine, one would need a small fortune in order to stand a chance at snatching Milwaukee’s titan. The CVO Street Glide came with an MSRP of just under $37k when new, and the highest bid on Bring a Trailer is currently about ten grand shy of that figure.

In case you feel like spending brand-new Mustang money on a mint-condition hog, then you ought to pay the BaT platform a visit within the next few days, as the auctioning deadline is set for June 25. Harley’s goliath is put in motion by an air- and oil-cooled Screamin’ Eagle V-twin, featuring sequential-port EFI hardware, dual cams and a colossal displacement of 110 cubic inches (1,801cc).

Paired with a six-speed Cruise Drive gearbox, the engine is able to produce as much as 115 pound-feet (156 Nm) of crushing twist at 3,750 revs per minute. This twin-cylinder monstrosity sips gasoline from a six-gallon (22.7-liter) fuel chamber, and it motions a hefty curb weight of 867 pounds (393 kg). Before we wrap things up, let’s peek at the bike’s chassis for a minute.

Its suspension consists of telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers with preload adjustability at the opposite end. Stopping power is brought into existence via ABS-assisted four-piston Brembo calipers, which bite on twin brake rotors up north and a single module down south. Lastly, this particular Street Glide is finished in a Carbon Crystal color scheme with Phantom Flames accents.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

