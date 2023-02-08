Harley-Davidson Mother Lake Rides on the Perfect Set of Wheels

A quick search for the term mother lake will quickly reveal a number of meanings. First and foremost, it stands for a Japanese lake officially called Biwa, the country’s biggest. But it can also mean a 2016 Japanese flick about a photographer who once believed there was a dinosaur in the lake, and several slang concepts. As of now, you can add a custom Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycle to the list of meanings.

20 photos