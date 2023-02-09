Harley-Davidson Chevron GT Is Pure Power in Both Name and Styling

The Harley-Davidson Softail range got an unexpected boost this year in the U.S., after the Milwaukee bike maker brought back the Breakout model as part of its 120th-anniversary celebrations.
The new Breakout, now packing a 117ci V-twin engine in its frame instead of the Milwaukee Eight 114 it carried in many of the previous incarnations, is a bit too young (it was only shown in January) to have made an impact on the custom industry yet. A few months from now we’ll probably start getting the first modified 2023 Breakouts, but until we do, we have to make do with twisted and crazy interpretations of the previous ones.
And we’re not in the slightest sorry that is so. I mean, just look at the one we have here, an older Breakout (exact model year was not specified) modified all the way over in Switzerland by a crew known in the industry as Bundnerbike.
The bike is called post-conversion Chevron GT. The first part of the name was chosen (probably) on account of the eagle that spreads its wings in a beautiful V-shape on the fuel tank, holding in its claws the Harley-Davidson shield. The GT part, on the other hand, is there to make clear the touring attributes of the two-wheeler in custom form.
Despite wearing the GT particle in its name, the Breakout comes with styling cues from a café racer, and that makes for a very interesting and powerful mix of styles.
The wheels are still the stock ones of the original Breakout, and they fit the new interpretation of the bike just right. The fuel tank has been changed, of course, to allow for both a more streamlined look of the custom and also more real estate for the eagle and Harley shield to be drawn on.
Above the tank there are aftermarket Harley-Davidson grips (the footpegs are of the same make), and the bike ends with a custom rear with integrated LED lights.
To allow for the lowering of the seat the frame was changed a bit, but not significantly. It also holds in its embrace the stock Milwaukee Eight 114 rated at 95 hp and 155 Nm of torque, enough for the bike to require Brembo hardware for stopping power.
Bundnerbike does not say how much the Chevron GT cost to put together because it says “every customer is individual and the ideas should be implemented accordingly.” We can safely say though the price is probably a lot higher than the $20,999 Harley is asking for the stock 2023 Breakout.
