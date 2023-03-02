Harley-Davidson Neagle Is How Custom Japanese Night Trains Look Under Direct Sunlight

With all the new motorcycles thrown into the fight back in January, when it revealed a portion of the model lineup planned for the 120th anniversary year, American bike maker Harley-Davidson seems to have set the basis for a very successful 2023. And I mean that for both the two-wheelers in stock form and their modified variants that will surely come our way sooner or later, courtesy of the many garages out there.
It will still be a while, though, until we get a chance to spoil ourselves at the sight of customized 2023 Breakouts, Nightster Specials, or even Freewheelers, so we do need something else to help pass the time until they get here. And what better way to do that than to dig up custom motorcycles made years ago in unexpected corners of this world, based on Harley motorcycles that are no longer being made?
You know, the kind of builds that probably didn’t get enough exposure when they were first shown, but remain sufficiently relevant and impressive even today. Kind of like the Night Train we have here.
This breed of Softail was produced by the Milwaukee company up until 14 years ago. During its 11-year stint on the market, the machine proved successful to sell in large enough numbers to make it a constant presence on the roads even today.
Many of the Night Trains produced back then were taken down the customization path by their owners, but few of them are as beautifully crafted as the one we’re staring at now.
The bike in this insane form is called Neagle, and it is a product of Japanese custom garage Bad Land. It was made by Harley in one of the final years of the Night Train, 2007, and reshaped by Bad Land about six years later.
And we really mean reshaped, as there are few things left on the ride to remind one of what it originally was: the bike seems longer, lower, and much more aggressive than it did in factory form.
Using a Sjouke Jorna fork for the front wheel, Bad Land managed to push the rim far away from the body as to create a very sleek appearance. That elongated stance is helped by the much longer fuel tank fitted in the place of the original one, but also by the custom exhaust system that curves downward to follow the rest of the two-wheeler’s lines.
The rear wheel, held in place by a wide swingarm made by Rebuffini, pushes the bike with the power it gets from the unmodified Night Train engine.
Like pretty much all other Bad Land builds, the Neagle is painted black, a hue enriched by gold elements painted on the fuel tank. Unlike most other Bad Land builds, this one is shown not in a dark studio somewhere, but under direct sunlight, and that only makes it look even more exciting.
The current whereabouts of the Neagle (bike number 67 in Bad Land's portfolio), as well as its price, are not known. But those are the last details a bike enthusiast cares about...
