Dodge Durango Rear Spoiler Could Fly Off, 139k Vehicles Recalled

FCA US LLC recalled no fewer than 4,837 vehicles in October 2021, namely the 2021 model year Dodge Durango family-sized utility vehicles built with over-flush liftgate spoilers. The condition allows contact with the roof when cycling the liftgate, with the spoiler prone to detach while driving. Chrysler informed the federal watchdog that it had introduced an updated design into Durango production in October 2020, but said update didn’t solve the issue either due to an assembly issue.
FCA US LLC acknowledged that the revised spoilers were installed incorrectly, leading to an over-flush condition. Identified under part numbers 7DY53TZZAB and 7DY56TZZAB, the revised spoilers may become partially detached, eventually detaching for good while driving. The latter scenario creates a serious hazard to the drivers and occupants of other vehicles.
Based in Auburn Hills, the third-largest automaker of the so-called Big Three in Detroit reviewed claims of rear spoilers detaching from the Durango between January 10th, 2023 and January 31st, 2023. No fewer than eight customer assistance records were identified, plus 56 warranty claims and one field report. Receipt dates for these records and reports range from January 23rd, 2021 through January 3rd, 2023 according to FCA US LLC.
The automaker doesn’t explain if the over-flush condition resulted from incorrect parameters of an assembly plant tool or robot, flawed installation instructions, or simply plant worker negligence. Whatever it may be, Chrysler still has a mountain of improvements to make in regard to quality control.
Dealers will be instructed to replace the rear spoilers no later than April 14th, the day on which the last notification letters are expected to arrive at owners via first-class mail. Dealers will first inspect said spoiler and – if necessary – replace it with a brand-new spoiler in case something doesn’t seem right. Owners who have incurred repair costs for a problem that becomes the subject of a safety recall are entitled to reimbursement.
Affected vehicles were produced between October 24th, 2020 and February 16th, 2023 for the 2021 through 2023 model years at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit. Currently employing approximately 5,100 workers, JNAP received $900 million in February 2019 to retool and modernize for the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee and the plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe.
The Grand Cherokee switched to the Giorgio platform originally developed by Alfa Romeo for the Giulia and Stelvio. The Durango soldiers on with the old Jeep Grand Cherokee’s platform, which is related to the 116-series Mercedes M-Class, later renamed GLE-Class.
For the 2023 model year, the largest utility vehicle that Dodge offers in the United States can be had from $38,495 sans destination charge. The aging Durango has been recently joined by the $30,590 Hornet compact crossover, which is closely related to the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Their platform is also used by the Jeep Compass and Commander (a.k.a. seven-seat Compass).
