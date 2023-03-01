Dodge Durango Rear Spoiler Could Fly Off, 139k Vehicles Recalled

FCA US LLC recalled no fewer than 4,837 vehicles in October 2021, namely the 2021 model year Dodge Durango family-sized utility vehicles built with over-flush liftgate spoilers. The condition allows contact with the roof when cycling the liftgate, with the spoiler prone to detach while driving. Chrysler informed the federal watchdog that it had introduced an updated design into Durango production in October 2020, but said update didn’t solve the issue either due to an assembly issue.

