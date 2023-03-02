All-New WL Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT & Trackhawk Digital Reveal Shows It All

At least until ultra-luxury super-SUV foes like the 715-hp V12 Ferrari Purosangue and 738-hp PHEV BMW XM Label Red arrive at dealerships, the American crossover & SUV king of the supercharged hill comes from Stellantis.
Sure, maybe some people will argue that rivals such as the Aston Martin DBX707 are already available – but do remember that the moniker is a bit misleading as the Brits are talking about 707 ps instead of 697 horsepower, as they should be when trying to lure U.S. customers. On the other hand, the $39k 2023 Dodge Durango can also be had as a $91k SRT Hellcat (and $97k SRT Hellcat Plus or $102,480 Premium), if money is no object of concern.
And with that, you can have a family-oriented three-row SUV ready to embark on roaring and mind-blowing road trip adventures with a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph) plus a towing capacity of no less than 8,700 lbs. (over 3,946 kg). And. Above all, no less than 710 horsepower thanks to the renewed availability for the 2023MY of the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 also used by the feisty Charger and Challenger versions. By the way, there was another hulking SUV that used to display its ponies, if you remember.
That was the Jeep Grand Cherokee’s fourth-gen (WK2) Trackhawk version, of course. Now sent to greener pastures alongside the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 SRT variant, the feisty SUV made way for the arrival of the expansive WL iteration. The latter, just like the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer flagships, was more interested in establishing itself as a regular and stretched wheelbase force to be reckoned with inside the mid-size SUV segment rather than fulfilling any quick dragstrip and track dreams.
At least that is from the two-row $41,350 Grand Cherokee and three-row $41,825 Grand Cherokee L OEM standpoint as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is fast to give us the stuff of 2024 Grand Cherokee SRT and Trackhawk dreams and competitor nightmares – even if only in CGI. So, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that is where all the (CGI) SRT & Trackhawk action occurs, both inside and out.
As always, the channel's resident pixel master is eager to show us the virtual goodies complete with cockpit variations for both the ‘regular’ SRT and feistier Trackhawk versions, compare them to the real-world Trachawk and WL Grand Cherokee L models, and then even show us the exterior preview for the SUV. The latter does not come alone because the host also gives us the traditional (albeit unofficial) color palette reel. All in all, not a bad attempt – and here is hoping the WL Grand Cherokee SRT and Trackhawk will not remain just wishful thinking.
