Jeep's Enticing Recon Moab 4xe Concept Makes Its First Not-So-Public Appearance

The all-electric Jeep Recon was unveiled back in September 2022 and it showed that the American brand owned by a company headquartered in Italy and part of a group based in the Netherlands is serious about pursuing a zero-tailpipe emission strategy. Now, a beefed-up version of the all-electric SUV has been shown to a select group of people. Here’s what they got to see.

9 photos Photo: Fred on Jeep Recon Forum / autoevolution edit