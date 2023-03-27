Jeep's Enticing Recon Moab 4xe Concept Makes Its First Not-So-Public Appearance

The all-electric Jeep Recon was unveiled back in September 2022 and it showed that the American brand owned by a company headquartered in Italy and part of a group based in the Netherlands is serious about pursuing a zero-tailpipe emission strategy. Now, a beefed-up version of the all-electric SUV has been shown to a select group of people. Here’s what they got to see.
The Jeep Recon is expected to have a range of about 500 mi (805 km) which seems just a tad bit absurd for a boxy vehicle that’s meant to become a replacement for polluting off-roading SUVs. Nonetheless, until the manufacturer releases all the official specs, people will keep speculating.
Since we can’t refrain from doing the same thing, we think the Recon may do around 400 mi (645 km) on a full charge because it’s based on the STLA Large platform which is shared with the all-electric Wagoneer. The latter has had its specs confirmed already and we can anticipate the vehicles will boast similar performances.
However, Stellantis said a month ago that it has developed a motor called “Electric Drive Module” which is incredibly efficient and can help vehicles using the STLA Large platform (like the Ram 1500 REV) achieve a range of… Yes, 500 miles! So, at least technically, the Recon might just pull some impressive mileage out of one full charge.
We don’t know yet if the Recon will come with the same anti-roll system as Rivian put on the R1S, but the range figures are painting a pretty cool picture for the Wrangler-like SUV. Plus, the fact that Ford didn’t rush to completely electrify the Bronco might allow Jeep to score a homerun.
But instead of looking at a Jeep Recon finished in the same Acid Green as the Abarth 500e, Stellantis’ dealership representatives were put face to face with something that seems to be coming out straight of collaboration between GMC and Land Rover or a mashup of the Rivian R1S and the Land Rover Defender – the all-new Jeep Recon Moab 4xe.
If we are to keep speculating, Stellantis could theoretically debut the Recon Moab 4xe as a “First Edition” version of the all-electric SUV at the upcoming New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). It could be the version with all the bells and whistles, and may even boast some quirky exclusives. Of course, not without limiting the number of available units.
This idea makes sense when we think of the fact that Stellantis gathered its best dealers to show them what the group has in mind for the all-electric era.
NYIAS is set to happen between 7 and 16 April, so maybe you’d like to attend just to see what Jeep has in mind. If you cannot, then keep an eye on autoevolution because we will bring you all the relevant stories from the event.
Finally, the Jeep Recon will be made in the U.S. and will continue the legacy of the previous models which have been enshrined in the collective American memory as symbols of fun and freedom.
