The All-Electric 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Looks Like a Solid BMW iX Alternative

The “Art of American Premium” is the brief description Jeep has given to the next-gen Wagoneer that’s going to be all-electric and known as the… Wagoneer S. It appears that the naming competition from half a year ago did not have a winner, so this is what it’s going to be called. But let’s see what prospective buyers should expect.
You may choose to believe it or not, but Jeep said last year that the Wrangler 4xe is America’s best-selling plug-in hybrid. Naturally, the next step in electrifying its portfolio is ditching the internal combustion engine altogether, so the Wagoneer S makes a lot of sense, especially if we are reminded of the fact that Stellantis wants at least half of its sales to comprise all-electric vehicles by 2030.
Just like the Recon, the all-wheel-drive Wagoneer S is expected with a maximum power output of 600 hp (608 ps), which could be enough to send the SUV from naught to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds. But putting the pedal to the metal one too many times may result in a consistent range drop from the anticipated 400 mi (644 km) it might boast.
If the vehicle comes with the spanking-new Electric Drive Module, then it could theoretically have 100 mi (161 km) of range more, but that’s most likely going to be confirmed (or denied) at this year’s New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). We can also expect some different versions of the all-electric SUV, which could come with a smaller battery and less power.
The Wagoneer S does not replace the refreshed three-row Wagoneer. Instead, it will run alongside it to give customers the option to go on the zero-tailpipe emission route without feeling like they are forced to do so.
The illuminated and updated seven-slot grille and the sleek side profile that made us think of the BMW iX made an appearance at an exclusive Stellantis event where its most trustworthy dealers were invited to get a sneak peek at what’s in store for the group’s brands. Quintessentially American but part of an association of brands headquartered in Italy and a group based in the Netherlands, Jeep is trying to stay ahead of the curve by gradually replacing engines with motors.
Jeep legacy into the zero-tailpipe emission future.
Sadly, we don't get a chance at seeing what the SUV's interior looks like. However, we expect a familiar cabin feel when the automaker finally allows us to get a better look at this promising vehicle's production-ready guise. Maybe even some upgrades will be included since EVs tend to have better software or/and an updated infotainment.
It's important to remember that the brand also plans to properly hybridize the existing Wagoneer. If the battery-electric version is not something you like, the plug-in hybrid could help with the transition or may be a great option to get more power without increasing emissions (if you’re going to use the PHEV right).
Finally, the Wagoneer S is expected to go on sale in Europe and North America this year, with deliveries starting in 2024. The plug-in hybrid Wagoneer is set to debut in 2024, and deliveries could start in 2025.
Just like the Recon, the all-wheel-drive Wagoneer S is expected with a maximum power output of 600 hp (608 ps), which could be enough to send the SUV from naught to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds. But putting the pedal to the metal one too many times may result in a consistent range drop from the anticipated 400 mi (644 km) it might boast.
If the vehicle comes with the spanking-new Electric Drive Module, then it could theoretically have 100 mi (161 km) of range more, but that’s most likely going to be confirmed (or denied) at this year’s New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). We can also expect some different versions of the all-electric SUV, which could come with a smaller battery and less power.
The Wagoneer S does not replace the refreshed three-row Wagoneer. Instead, it will run alongside it to give customers the option to go on the zero-tailpipe emission route without feeling like they are forced to do so.
The illuminated and updated seven-slot grille and the sleek side profile that made us think of the BMW iX made an appearance at an exclusive Stellantis event where its most trustworthy dealers were invited to get a sneak peek at what’s in store for the group’s brands. Quintessentially American but part of an association of brands headquartered in Italy and a group based in the Netherlands, Jeep is trying to stay ahead of the curve by gradually replacing engines with motors.
Jeep legacy into the zero-tailpipe emission future.
Sadly, we don't get a chance at seeing what the SUV's interior looks like. However, we expect a familiar cabin feel when the automaker finally allows us to get a better look at this promising vehicle's production-ready guise. Maybe even some upgrades will be included since EVs tend to have better software or/and an updated infotainment.
It's important to remember that the brand also plans to properly hybridize the existing Wagoneer. If the battery-electric version is not something you like, the plug-in hybrid could help with the transition or may be a great option to get more power without increasing emissions (if you’re going to use the PHEV right).
Finally, the Wagoneer S is expected to go on sale in Europe and North America this year, with deliveries starting in 2024. The plug-in hybrid Wagoneer is set to debut in 2024, and deliveries could start in 2025.