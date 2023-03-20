Ford Announces Mammoth Recall, Nearly 1.3 Million Sedans Need Replacement Brake Hoses

Once again with a feeling, the Ford Motor Company proves that quality isn’t up there in the Dearborn-based automaker’s list of priorities. A whopping 1,280,726 vehicles are called back due to front brake hoses that may rupture without warning, increasing the risk of a crash.
Affected vehicles include the 2013 to 2018 model year Fusion with combustion-only powertrains. Non-hybrid variants of the 2013 to 2018 model year Lincoln MKZ are called back as well. Suspect vehicles were produced between February 3rd, 2012 and July 19th, 2017, as per the report attached below, coming courtesy of the NHTSA.
The suspect brake hoses, namely part numbers DG9C-2078-A and DG9C-2B557-A for the right and left front brake hoses, were manufactured by HC Queretaro. The reason why Ford contracted a Mexico-based supplier for these components is the Hermosillo assembly plant where the U.S.-spec Fusion and MKZ used to be made.
As per the chronology of events uploaded on the federal watchdog’s recall page, Ford became aware of this concern sometime prior to 2018. Back in January 2018, the second-largest American automaker approved service actions for the Edge in South America and China based on instances of front brake jounce hose ruptures.
An in-depth engineering review concluded that frequent full suspension and steering articulations could lead to front brake jounce hose ruptures. The brake hose material was changed between December 2016 and October 2018, which means that Ford actually identified this issue prior to December 2016.
The Dearborn-based automaker also called back the Edge and MKX for the U.S. market in August 2020. The Ford Motor Company ignored the Fusion and MKZ despite featuring similar front brake hoses. Vehicle owner questionnaires filed with the NHTSA prompted the federal agency to squeeze Ford into offering an extended warranty program for the 2013 to 2018 Fusion and MKZ back in January 2022.
Come August 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a recall query into the Fusion and MKZ based on 50 vehicle owner questionnaires. The Ford Motor Company ran out of ways to delay the inevitable. In addition to the aforementioned VOQs, the manufacturer that prides itself on the “Built Ford Tough” slogan is aware of one report of an accident.
Remedy front brake hoses bear part numbers JG9Z-2078-B for the right-hand side and JG9Z-2078-A for the left-hand side. The main difference between them and the suspect hoses is the revised braid material. There will be no charge to affected customers for replacing the brake hoses. Dealers have already been instructed what to do on March 13th, whereas customer notifications will be sent by first-class mail no later than April 28th.
Both the Fusion and MKZ were discontinued stateside due to dwindling sales caused by the rising demand for utility vehicles and trucks. Ford’s U.S. website still features a “CARS” menu, although the only cars there come in the guise of the S550 (sixth generation) and S650 (seventh generation) Mustang.
