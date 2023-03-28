Ford Unleashes All-New Ranger Wildtrak X & Tremor, but You Can’t Have Them in U.S.

Ford’s dedicated Pro division has just introduced two exciting new versions of the second-generation T6.2 Ranger pickup truck, but they are still juicy forbidden fruits for America, sadly!
Here is a conundrum: what on Earth are the Blue Oval company’s corner-office head honchos waiting for before finally releasing the all-new second-generation Ford Ranger in North America, as well? After all, the European and Australian versions roam the hills and construction sites, including in feisty Ranger Raptor form, for quite a while, already.
Meanwhile, in America, competition is heating up with the D41 Nissan Frontier, now a standalone mid-size pickup truck from the international Navara sibling, or the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon twins that are fresh out of the General Motors birth chambers. Not to mention the Japanese automaker Toyota, which has recently kicked off the teaser campaign for the upcoming new generation of the best-selling Tacoma!
Back to other regions, the Ford Ranger has even grown old enough to warrant the introduction of not just new model years but also fresh versions. And after we have seen and been awed at the asking price of the new Ford Ranger Wildtrak X for Australia, which equates to around $51k in U.S. dollars (AUD76k), now it is also the ripe time to meet its cousins dwelling on the Old Continent – aka Ranger Wildtrak X and Ranger Tremor. And, yes, they are still forbidden fruits in America, despite snatching the Tremor nameplate!
Anyway, one might not even want them over the Atlantic Ocean at their current asking quotations – 43,900 euros for Ranger Tremor and 49,950 euros for Wildtrak X, respectively. That is around $47,489 and over $54k, respectively, at the current exchange rates – but keep in mind that Ford of Romania, the division that spilled the MSRP beans, offered them without VAT! Well, at least let us check out the highlights (and if you want all the details one can also check out the press release embedded below).
Both variants are geared towards rugged adventurers, featuring perks such as a bespoke “long-travel suspension with Bilstein dampers, advanced off-road driver assistance systems, and a bold new style.” Plus, these two also showcase what the company names as a segment-first, aka the Flexible Rack System designed to help free cargo space for cargo but also enable the pickup truck to carry stuff like planks, kayaks, or ladders. Both will be available to order starting this month, but first deliveries are not expected across European markets until August 2023 at the earliest.
The Ford Ranger Tremor is based on the “hard-working Ranger XLT” trim and gets all the chassis, tech upgrades, and new AWD system from the Wildtrak X, albeit with distinctive Boulder Grey exterior accents and a dark grille. Its sibling, meanwhile, builds on the Wildtrak grade with a unique Asphalt Black grille surround, black touches (including on the matching 17-inch alloys), wider stance, more protection, and Miko suede-trimmed seats plus Cyber Orange stitching.
The Wildtrak X is only offered with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel mill packing 205 ps (202 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) and has an upgraded heavy-duty steering, new Trail Turn Assist and Rock Crawl mode, plus a ten-speed automatic transmission. “The new Ranger Wildtrak X and Tremor series follow the same recipe as our iconic Ranger Raptor; each one adds even more off-road ability and stunning looks to Europe’s most popular pickup,” explained Hans Schep, the general manager of Ford Pro for Europe.
