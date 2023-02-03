New Ford Ranger Raptor Arrives in Mexico, the U.S. Market Will Get It for MY24

We already know all the ins and outs of the T6.2-based Ranger, including all the juicy details of the Raptor. Launched in Australia and Europe as 2023 models, both midsizers will arrive in the United States for the 2024 model year. According to a fresh report, the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan gears up to start production in July 2023.
By then, you’ll see new-generation Raptors in Mexico. The Dearbon-based automaker has recently confirmed the specs and pricing of the Mexico-based Ranger Raptor, which is listed alongside the previous generation of the Ranger Raptor and the previous-gen T6 Ranger.
For starters, how much of a pricing difference is there between the old and new Raptor? The answer is 187,800 pesos or 9,910 dollars at current exchange rates. The T6-based Ranger Raptor is 1,080,200 pesos (56,970 dollars), whereas the T6.2 starts at 1,268,000 pesos (66,880 dollars). We also need to highlight that it’s good value compared to the sticker price of the Mexican Bronco Raptor, as in 2,124,400 pesos or 112,020 dollars.
There are, however, a few notable differences between the Braptor and Ranger Raptor. While both may share the 3.0L twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost, the Bronco Raptor has the upper hand thanks to 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) versus 392 ponies and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm).
Another huge difference is the standard tire’s dimensions, namely 37s for the Braptor and 33s for the mid-size truck. Even though it’s not as capable as the four-door utility vehicle, the double-cab pickup has plenty of other things going for it. Clever shocks from the peeps at Fox Racing, for example.
A few years ago, yours truly tested the previous-generation Ranger Raptor together with an assortment of lesser Rangers. Both off the beaten path, but especially on the road, the Raptor felt much superior thanks to its smoother ride, better dampening, and sharper steering.
Regarding the T6.2-based Ranger Raptor, the 3.0L twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 is a huge upgrade over the 2.0L bi-turbo EcoBlue diesel four-cylinder lump of the T6. While torquey, the previous gen’s engine didn’t make the sounds required to make yours truly feel like he’s driving a Raptor.
Turning our attention back to the Mexico-spec Ranger Raptor, the Ford Motor Company further mentions a 2.3-millimeter front skid plate constructed from high-strength steel, four selectable drive modes, Trail Control, 17-inch wheels, fighter jet-inspired front seats, and Code Orange accents for the instrument cluster, interior trim, and ambient lighting.
In terms of technology, that 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system is - without a shadow of a doubt - a tremendous improvement over the smaller unit of the T6-based Ranger Raptor. It’s running SYNC 4, and it is joined by a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and so is a B&O 10-speaker audio system.
