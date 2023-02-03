Ford Warns Recession Could Cause Bigger Headaches Than the Chip Shortage

Ford’s Q4 earnings report is a mix of good and bad news. The carmaker's fourth quarter generated a net income of $1.3 billion, and if you believe this is solid performance, here's the shocking bit. This is no more, no less than $11 billion lower than the same quarter of the previous year.
The overall 2022 results don't paint a more encouraging story either. Ford reported a $2 billion loss, with the figures falling a whopping $20 billion below the profit it reached in 2021.
CEO Jim Farley admitted in the earnings report that Ford “should have done much better” in 2022, promising to invest particularly in execution and performance in 2023.
This year, the company expects to sell approximately 15 million vehicles in the United States and around 13 million in Europe. It hopes it can generate up to $11 billion in adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes). Farley, however, acknowledges that 2023 is going to be a challenging year.
Despite improvements in terms of the supply chain, Ford believes the recession will cause particular problems in the United States and in Europe. The carmaker also expects the higher industrywide customer incentives to make the market more competitive, especially as car manufacturers manage to align production with demand.
Leaving aside the bad news, Ford also tries to see the glass half-full. The company says the chip shortage is going to become less of a headache this year, and given the costs of goods sold, including the materials it needs for vehicle manufacturing, it expects little to no disruption in vehicle manufacturing.
Ford is also confident that the EV market will continue to grow. In January, it managed to control 6.1 percent of the EV market, an increase of one percent versus the same quarter in 2021. Tesla was still the leading name, but Ford secured the runner-up spot in 2022.
The internal combustion vehicles, however, continue to dominate Ford’s sales. Last month, the company sold over 146,000 vehicles in its domestic market, and 91 percent of them came with either petrol or diesel engines. Hybrid models are the ones losing traction rapidly, as their sales fall no less than 26.3 percent year-over-year.
Ford believes the debut of the all-new Super Duty truck could help boost sales in 2023, adding that the strong U.S. dollar could represent a headwind during this year.
While the American carmaker seems to be fairly optimistic, saying that the chip shortage would no longer be a problem in 2023, other companies in the market look at the uncertainties in the supply chain in a more cautious manner. Toyota, which recently announced that it plans to sell 10.6 million vehicles this year, said the target could eventually be adjusted by as much as 10 percent due to continued challenges in the semiconductor business and the high cost of materials.
