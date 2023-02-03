EPA Downgrades 2023 Ford Maverick Gas Mileage, Tremor Off-Road Truck Averages 21 MPG

The Ford Motor Company’s landing page for the 2023 model year Maverick lists a combined fuel economy of up to 37 miles per gallon, as in 6.4 liters per 100 kilometers for those who prefer the metric system. The thing is, all variants of the Maverick have been mysteriously downgraded.
As per the Environmental Protection Agency, the front-wheel-drive hybrid was originally rated 42 city and 33 highway. The 2023 model flaunts 40 miles per gallon in the city, a downgrade of 2 miles per gallon. While that may not be a nasty surprise for expecting customers, those with turbo-engined Mavericks won’t like to hear that the EPA took away 1 mile per gallon on the combined cycle from the front- and all-wheel-drive turbos.
As opposed to 26 and 25 miles per gallon (9.0 and 9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) for 2022, the 2.0-liter EcoBoost averages 25 and 24 miles per gallon (9.4 and 9.8 liters per 100 kilometers) for 2023. The worst offender, however, is the off-road specification that Ford calls Tremor. Essentially the lovechild of a Maverick FX4 and Bronco Sport Badlands, this fellow can’t do better than 21 miles per gallon or 11.2 liters per 100 kilometers.
Neither Ford nor the federal agency explained these differences. The Environmental Protection Agency finalized tougher pollution standards for large trucks and buses in December 2022, vehicle categories that don’t include the Escape-based Maverick. Speaking of which, the Escape crossover has also been treated to worse gas mileage ratings for MY23.
The most obvious culprit for these downgrades comes in the form of a December 2021 ruling about revised light-duty vehicle greenhouse gas emissions standards. Said ruling was made possible by Executive Order 13990 from January 2021. To make a long story short, the tl;dr version is that more stringent standards are in the offing through model year 2026.
Not available for retail order due to high demand, the 2023 model year Ford Maverick still is available to configure. It’s priced at $22,595 sans destination freight charge on the Blue Oval’s website, which makes the Maverick Hybrid the most affordable new truck in the U.S. for model year 2023.
As ever, customers are presented with either the 2.5-liter hybrid or 2.0-liter turbo powertrains in three grades. The steel-wheeled XL is joined by the better-equipped XLT, whereas the Lariat comes with the most standard equipment. Where is the Tremor? Instead of adding a fourth trim level, the Tremor is available as a package on the XLT and Lariat. Exclusively offered in conjunction with the 2.0-liter turbo and all-wheel drive, the Tremor’s all-wheel-drive system includes a GKN twin-clutch rear differential.
The rear-drive unit further sweetens the deal with a differential lock, thus enabling better off-road capability. Don’t mistake this pickup for an F-150 Raptor with the 37-inch tires, though. At press time, the Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package retails at $2,995. The next step up is the $4,490 Tremor Off-Road Plus Appearance Package which includes the base package.
