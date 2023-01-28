2024 Ford Ranger U.S. Production Will Reportedly Start July 2023

The Ranger for the Americas came out in 1982 for the 1983 model year in the guise of a compact. Made in Louisville and St. Paul, the first generation would be replaced in 1992 for model year 1993. Even bigger updates were in store for the third gen, which ended its run in 2011.
For the fourth generation, Ford used the global Ranger as the basis for the mid-size pickup it currently produces in Wayne at the Michigan Assembly Plant. Its frame and bumpers are different from the global Ranger, and the Dearborn-based automaker also worked its magic on the exterior lights.
Based on the Ford T6 architecture, this pickup could use a refresh. The second-largest automaker in the United States rolled out this generation of the Ranger in 2011, which is 12 years ago. However, the Ford Motor Company has a redesigned Ranger in store for the U.S. market, based on the T6.2.
Introduced in November 2021 for global markets, the T6.2 Ranger is expected to launch in the United States for the 2024 model year. Our friends at Ranger6G heard through the grapevine that Job 1 is due July 10. Their insider say that the OKTB declaration will be achieved in July or August.
What should prospective customers look forward to? For starters, better looks. Greatly inspired by the F-Series line, the new Ranger’s exterior design features C-shaped headlights, a subtle shoulder line down either side, and slightly bolder wheel arches. The cabin is a huge step up as well, now featuring more soft-touch materials, a better-designed dashboard, and a portrait-style touchscreen infotainment system running SYNC 4.
Currently offered in double and single cab flavors, the Ranger’s lineup kicks off with the XL and tops with two very different variations of the mid-size pickup. On the one hand, the Platinum is all about luxury and technology. The Raptor, meanwhile, is much obliged to bash dunes into submission with the help of a 3.0-liter twin-turbo sixer shared with the Explorer ST.
Depending on the market, prospective customers are presented with either a manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. Engine options kick off with a 2.0-liter diesel, followed by a 2.3-liter turbo, a V6 diesel, and the Ranger-specific powerplant mentioned earlier. Over in Australia, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost develops 292 kW (392 horsepower) and 583 Nm (430 pound-feet). In Europe, on the other hand, it makes 288 ps (284 hp) and 491 Nm (362 lb-ft).
For the United States market, it’s hard to think of a better engine for the T6.2 Ranger other than the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. The Raptor will obviously feature the 3.0-liter EcoBoost of the global variant, an engine that’s also shared with the Bronco Raptor. If the insider’s information is correct, then expect the first units to arrive at U.S. dealerships sometime in August at the earliest.
