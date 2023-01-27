Derelict Turbo Fox Body Mustang Drags Feisty Chevy Truck, Someone Gets Shamed

Whenever possible, everyone needs to keep an open mind about what happens around them. And that is thoroughly valid across the fabled automotive industry.
Sure, that is valid – in general – about anything. But let us take the particular case of very small racetracks in America. Luckily for automotive enthusiasts, you can find them just about everywhere, especially when seeking to enjoy the quarter-mile and 1/8-mile dragstrip lifestyle. And, sometimes, there is no need to go on the hunt yourself, as there are others who love the smell of burnt rubber and gasoline even more.
One of those folks who do not mind vlogging about the little dragstrips of the nation is also the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube. In his latest feature (uploaded on January 26th), he has ditched the traditional Middle Georgia Motorsports Park in Jeffersonville, GA, for the neighboring Silver Dollar Motorsports Park located in Reynolds, Georgia, a bit more than 50 miles (80 km) away. And there was a reason behind the move, as the host encountered a couple of feisty Mustangs.
Those would make any quarter-mile dragstrip aficionado pretty proud. Not necessarily of their looks – as both the crimson Fox Body as well as the blue sibling are pretty battered and look like they have seen much better times in their heyday. Alas, when dealing with track monsters, the rough-around-the-edges style is nothing but a ruse – so do note their humongous rear tires and cookie cutters at the front to understand they are meant for track business, rather than beauty pageants.
Now that we have the beat-up air cleared out, let us proceed with the first skirmish between the crimson Fox Body Mustang and a modern truck. It clearly puts things into the proper perspective, as the latter was like going for a stroll in the park compared to an athlete doing his all-out running training regimen! Well, that was fast. Moving on, at the 0:55 mark, comes the main course – the blue Fox Body taking on a tough-looking Chevy truck (probably an S-10) that looked a lot less prone to shaming.
Alas, that was just an impression, and again the turbocharged Ford shot out of its lane like a rocket out of the launching pad, minus the humongous flames and smoke trail. Victory number two for team Blue Oval was equally astonishing, especially since the little Chevy truck did not look like it was about to go down without a fight. Last, but not least, from the 1:40 mark, a modern Audi sedan also came looking for a brawl with the red Fox Body – and we can easily imagine what happened next, right? Yep, that’s victory number three and an equal amount of shame for those who dared challenge these little Ford rascals!
