Recall Alert: 382,759 Ford and Lincoln SUVs Need a Software Update

Back in October 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted the Ford Motor Company in regard to vehicle owner questionnaires filed with the federal watchdog. Three VOQs, to be more precise, all three alleging a blue screen instead of the rear camera image.
The vehicles in question – all three equipped with 360-degree camera systems – had already been fixed as part of a recall. The remedy consisted of new software for image processing module B. The product development and customer service teams identified an issue with the service tool used for the software update. Come January 2022, the NHTSA provided FoMoCo with five additional VOQs.
Given these circumstances, the Dearborn-based automaker tasked its Critical Concern Review Group with investigating the problem. At that time, the Ford Motor Company was aware of no fewer than 13 vehicle owner questionnaires.
From June 2022 through October 2022, the second-largest automaker in the United States and suppliers continued analyzing claims relating to the blue screen issue. During this period, two unique failure modes were identified, namely a full blue screen or a rearview-only blue image.
But as fate would have it, engineers couldn’t replicate the concern until December 2022. To date, Ford is aware of at least 21 vehicle owner questionnaires, of which 16 were confirmed to have occurred after the software update. More worryingly, the Ford Motor Company is also aware of 17 minor accidents resulting from the aforementioned issue.
As one would expect, Ford has prepared yet another software update that will hopefully eliminate the symptom. Version LB5T-14F017-AY was designed to reinitialize the rearview camera of vehicles equipped with 360-degree camera systems when a loss of video frames is detected.
The image processing modules that need this update are supplied by Valeo, a French company from Paris that supplies a wide range of OEM and aftermarket goodies. An estimated 382,759 sport utility vehicles from both Ford and Lincoln are called back, starting with the Ford Explorer.
279,700 units of the mid-size utility vehicle are called back, Explores built in the period between October 2018 to January 2023. The remainder comprises the Ford Explorer-based Lincoln Aviator (72,699 units) and Ford Escape-based Lincoln Corsair (30,360 units) as per the attached report.
The replacement for the MKC started production in August 2019 for the 2020 model year. It currently retails at $38,690 sans taxes and options, which is a lot for a compact crossover with the underpinnings of a $27,500 Escape.
Higher up the spectrum, the Explorer is Ford’s best-selling utility vehicle stateside. Codenamed U625, the sixth generation made the switch back to rear-wheel drive. Unfortunately for the Ford Motor Company, the Explorer’s rollout for 2020 was – dare I say it – a colossal disaster.
Plagued with issues before it even arrived at dealers, the Explorer is priced at $36,760 right off the bat, placing it between the Ranger-based Bronco off-roader and Edge in the Ford Motor Company’s lineup. Last but certainly not least, the Lincoln Aviator is currently going for $53,340.
