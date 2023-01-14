2024 Lincoln Aviator Facelift Shows Restyled Front End, New Infotainment, ActiveGlide

Twinned with the Ford Explorer on the CD6 architecture, Lincoln’s mid-size luxury sport utility vehicle is due a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year. Codenamed U611 as opposed to U625 for the Ford, the plusher sibling is rocking a slightly larger grille in both length and width.
Inspired by the Corsair’s redesigned grille, that is, which doesn’t come as a surprise given that Lincoln continuously aligns the design of its vehicles. The headlights also appear to be redesigned, at least in terms of graphics. But alas, it’s hard to tell how big of a change is hiding under that camouflage. Out back, nothing much appears to have changed from the 2023 model. The exhaust tips and taillights, for instance, are untouched.
The bodysides don’t tell much either, although you might notice two rear-facing cameras affixed to the front doors, right under the side mirrors. They’re joined by a handful of sensors, which only means one thing: ActiveGlide hands-free driving. The Lincoln equivalent to Ford BlueCruise uses a combination of cameras and radar, much like the General Motors Super Cruise system. ActiveGlide is currently functional on 130k miles (210k kilometers) of divided highways in North America.
Our spy photographers managed to get a good look inside this prototype as well, revealing a new touchscreen infotainment system. Not only does it look nicer than the current system, but it’s larger, stretching the full width of the center stack. It’s also thinner, and the bezels are smaller. The center stack shows a few revised buttons, but it’s nothing to write home about.
Updated infotainment software is a given. Speaking of infotainment shenanigans, take a good look at the right side of the touchscreen display. Indeed, that’s a bang-on rendering of the 2024 model year Lincoln Aviator, complete with the updated LED headlights, grille, and bumper.
Zooming in on the rendering – or animation, whatever you want to call it – also reveals a horizontal light strip connecting the headlights to the brand’s logo in the middle. We don’t know if the Lincoln logo is backlit, though, but chances are that it is. The China-market Zephyr sedan boasts a backlit logo, as do the Navigator and Lincoln’s upcoming electric SUV.
It's too early to guesstimate what kind of MSRP we should expect from the 2024 model. For reference, the 2023 Lincoln Aviator currently goes for $53,340 sans destination charge and extras. No fewer than five choices are listed by the build & price tool, starting with the Standard, Reserve, and Grand Touring. Don’t be fooled by the latter’s name because Grand Touring in Lincoln vernacular stands for… wait for it… plug-in hybrid.
At the very top of the spectrum, the Black Label and Black Label Grand Touring are the ultimate expressions of the mid-size luxury sport utility vehicle. Both the combustion-only and plug-in powertrains are based around the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 and 10R80 transmission.
The bodysides don’t tell much either, although you might notice two rear-facing cameras affixed to the front doors, right under the side mirrors. They’re joined by a handful of sensors, which only means one thing: ActiveGlide hands-free driving. The Lincoln equivalent to Ford BlueCruise uses a combination of cameras and radar, much like the General Motors Super Cruise system. ActiveGlide is currently functional on 130k miles (210k kilometers) of divided highways in North America.
Our spy photographers managed to get a good look inside this prototype as well, revealing a new touchscreen infotainment system. Not only does it look nicer than the current system, but it’s larger, stretching the full width of the center stack. It’s also thinner, and the bezels are smaller. The center stack shows a few revised buttons, but it’s nothing to write home about.
Updated infotainment software is a given. Speaking of infotainment shenanigans, take a good look at the right side of the touchscreen display. Indeed, that’s a bang-on rendering of the 2024 model year Lincoln Aviator, complete with the updated LED headlights, grille, and bumper.
Zooming in on the rendering – or animation, whatever you want to call it – also reveals a horizontal light strip connecting the headlights to the brand’s logo in the middle. We don’t know if the Lincoln logo is backlit, though, but chances are that it is. The China-market Zephyr sedan boasts a backlit logo, as do the Navigator and Lincoln’s upcoming electric SUV.
It's too early to guesstimate what kind of MSRP we should expect from the 2024 model. For reference, the 2023 Lincoln Aviator currently goes for $53,340 sans destination charge and extras. No fewer than five choices are listed by the build & price tool, starting with the Standard, Reserve, and Grand Touring. Don’t be fooled by the latter’s name because Grand Touring in Lincoln vernacular stands for… wait for it… plug-in hybrid.
At the very top of the spectrum, the Black Label and Black Label Grand Touring are the ultimate expressions of the mid-size luxury sport utility vehicle. Both the combustion-only and plug-in powertrains are based around the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 and 10R80 transmission.